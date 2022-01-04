ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the second part of the main...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors update delayed on Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Monster Hunter Rise Gives a Quick Look at Magnamalo in 4k for the PC Release

Capcom released a new teaser trailer showing off Monster Hunter Rise on PC-via Steam. The trailer highlights the Magnamalo and presents the beast in 4k. Strangely, it’s making a few noises, but the textures are a significant improvement compared to the Switch release. The Steam version of Monster Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#The End Is Nigh#Gameplay#Https#Www
realsport101.com

Monster Hunter Rise PS5: Can you play Monster Hunter Rise on PlayStation?

UPDATE - PC Release coming soon... Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PC via Steam on January 12th, 2022. This means the Switch exclusivity is coming to an end and could signal that we're getting a native PlayStation console release in the future. Unfortunately, though, there's no information to suggest...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak: Release date, trailers, platforms, gameplay

Monster Hunter Rise will be getting its first paid expansion in 2022. Here’s everything we know about Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak. Monster Hunter Rise came to Nintendo Switch back in January 2021, and soon after it releases on PC in 2022, the game will be getting its first major expansion. Entitled Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, the expansion adds a brand-new chapter that follows on from the end of Monster Hunter Rise.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation Now adds ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and ‘Final Fantasy 12’ in January update

The latest additions to Sony’s game-streaming PlayStation Now service have been revealed, with a total of six games joining the line-up in January. The full roster was revealed on the PlayStation Blog today, January 3. The headliners are undoubtedly Mortal Kombat 11, the 2019 fighting game from Netherrealm Studios, and Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age, the HD remaster of Square Enix’s classic RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
christcenteredgamer.com

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (PC)

Developed By: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. Published By: KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. ESRB Rating: Teen (Fantasy Violence, Suggestive Themes, Language, Drug Reference) I would like to thank Koei Tecmo for the review key to this title. For those old enough to remember, there was a toy called a...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
IGN

The Biggest Games Coming in 2022

With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it's time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2022. From PC, Xbox, PS5 and all your other favorite gaming platforms, there's some amazing titles for everyone to look forward to in the coming year.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Latest Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl Update 1.1.3 Aims to Offer “More Pleasant Gameplay”

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have released Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl update 1.1.3 for the Nintendo Switch. Here’s what it does. The game’s fourth official update is a minor one with the patch notes only mentioning fixes. Details about which issues have been fixed aren’t mentioned, but according to Nintendo, these fixes should result in “more pleasant” gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Sealed Den (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you the first part of the main story quest The Sealed Den in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 01:20 - Entering Guardian Ratha Woods 02:03 - Battle - Kulu-Ya-Ku 04:06 - Battle - Bnahabra (Blue) 06:34 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:52 - Battle - More Velocidrome 10:39 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 14:28 - Battle - Another Yian-Kut-Ku 17:02 - Battle - Pukei-Pukei 20:59 - Battle - More Velocidrome 22:52 - Approaching Guardian Ratha's Den For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games Releasing In January: Pokemon Legends Arceus, God of War, And More

Welcome to 2022! The year has officially kicked off, and it looks like the next 365 days will be packed full of high-profile releases on PC and console. While February 2022 currently has the Q1 lion's share of big-name releases, January feels like a deceptive calm before the storm. You won't see too many new games on this list, but there are a few big names that are taking advantage of the more subdued release schedule.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:59 - Battle - Great Baggi 06:20 - Cutscene - Navirou feels like he's being watched 09:58 - Finding the first geyser 11:13 - Finding the next geyser 12:14 - Battle - Great Baggi 16:13 - Resting at the Felyne Burrow For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 01:34 - Phase 1 - Ice Armored 03:53 - Phase 2 - Armor broken 05:06 - Phase 3 - Enraged 07:10 - Diamond Cross attack/Re-Armor 15:12 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Birth of a Rider - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Birth of a Rider main story quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Talking to Kayna 02:57 - Entering Hakolo Island 04:20 - First battle 07:20 - Learn how to use items 08:20 - Velociprey battle 11:31 - Learn how to use Riding Actions 13:20 - Cutscene: Meet the Kulu-Ya-Ku 14:52 - Cutscene: Meet Navirou 16:13 - Kulu-Ya-Ku battle 17:48 - Learn how to switch weapons in battle 19:00 - Learn how to attack different monster parts 20:00 - Learn how to ride your Monstie in battle 21:49 - Cutscene: Navirou is hungry 23:28 - Cutscene: Hatching the egg For more Monster Hunter Stories 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom (2/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Ol' Dede's Words of Wisdom in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:33 - Cutscene - A Legiana appears! 01:13 - Battle - Legiana 08:33 - Cutscene - Ratha reacts 12:31 - Cutscene - Gathering outside Kuan Village 16:46 - Cutscene - Giving Ol' Dede the answer 21:38 - Battle - Red Khezu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy