Soaring Bolt - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

The Capcom title was the country's most downloaded Switch game for the year. The Nintendo Switch had a good year, releasing a number of massive titles for its popular first-party and third-party franchises alike. From Metroid Dread and Super Mario 3D World to Among Us and Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, 2021 saw a game for everyone as the console continued to reach new highs. While sales for these titles were impressive across the board, one would Rise to victory: Monster Hunter Rise has been named Japan’s most downloaded Switch title for 2021. Released in March, it became the fastest-selling entry in the Monster Hunter series to date, shipping over 7.5 million copies worldwide as of October.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO