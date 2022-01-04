ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacial Agnaktor Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video shows you how to complete the Glacial Agnaktor boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories...

www.ign.com

IGN

Birth of a Rider - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Birth of a Rider main story quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:21 - Talking to Kayna 02:57 - Entering Hakolo Island 04:20 - First battle 07:20 - Learn how to use items 08:20 - Velociprey battle 11:31 - Learn how to use Riding Actions 13:20 - Cutscene: Meet the Kulu-Ya-Ku 14:52 - Cutscene: Meet Navirou 16:13 - Kulu-Ya-Ku battle 17:48 - Learn how to switch weapons in battle 19:00 - Learn how to attack different monster parts 20:00 - Learn how to ride your Monstie in battle 21:49 - Cutscene: Navirou is hungry 23:28 - Cutscene: Hatching the egg For more Monster Hunter Stories 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Villager's Request - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest The Villager's Request in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:18 - Entering Alcala Cave 01:41 - Cutscene: Alwin reminisces about Red 06:08 - Cutscene: Yian Garuga appears 06:26 - Battle - Yian Garuga 12:50 - Cutscene: Navirou thinks he has a fan 15:11 - Cutscene: Where have the children gone? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Everden - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Everden in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 03:50 - Arriving at Hakolo Island 04:15 - Learning about Everdens 05:24 - Battle - Velocidrome 07:08 - Battle - Yian Kut-Ku 13:00 - Battle - Bullfango 15:32 - Battle - Bulldrome 17:53 - Anjanath appears 18:49 - Cutscene: Escaping the Anjanath 23:03 - Cutscene: North Kamuna riders return For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Looking Over the Overlook - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Looking Over the Overlook in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Traveling to Hakolo Island 02:09 - Learning about monster dens 03:04 - Learning how to combine items for recipes 04:40 - Velociprey battle 05:55 - Another Velociprey battle 07:15 - Velocidrome battle 08:20 - Learning about enraged monsters 08:55 - Learning about showdowns 10:05 - Learning about obtaining eggs from monster dens 12:45 - Cutscene: mission end For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Cutscene#Intro#Diamond Cross
IGN

In Red's Footsteps - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest In Red's Footsteps in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Entering Alcala Highlands 00:54 - Cutscene: Entering Etulle Lofty Trees 05:46 - Battle - Qurupeco 08:53 - Battle - Great Jaggi 12:28 - Battle - Arzuros 17:52 - Cutscene: Paolumu appears 18:10 - Battle - Paolumu 25:49 - Cutscene: Learning from Alwin 28:14 - Cutscene: Talking to Elder Maolo For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The End is Nigh (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest The End is Nigh in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:44 - Battle - Razewing Ratha 11:33 - Cutscene - Oltura appears! For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Anjanath Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Anjanath boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:04 - Intro Cutscene 03:38 - Phase 1 05:00 - Phase 2 - Enraged 06:51 - Phase 3 - Superheated 13:30 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rathian Boss Fight - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the Rathian boss fight in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:03 - Intro Cutscene 04:45 - Phase 1 - Normal 07:20 - Phase 2 - Enraged 16:20 - Outro Cutscene For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pit Probe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Pit Probe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:59 - Battle - Great Baggi 06:20 - Cutscene - Navirou feels like he's being watched 09:58 - Finding the first geyser 11:13 - Finding the next geyser 12:14 - Battle - Great Baggi 16:13 - Resting at the Felyne Burrow For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Unseen Foe (1/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the first part of the main story quest Unseen Foe in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:44 - Cutscene - Avinia talks about coming back to the village 05:11 - Battle - Jade Barroth 13:52 - Battle - Zamtrios 17:48 - Battle - Great Baggi 21:58 - Battle - Great Baggi 25:47 - Battle - Jade Barroth For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Proof of Strength - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Proof of Strength in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:05 - Cutscene - Reverto likes mushrooms 05:54 - Battle - Plesioth 11:51 - Cutscene - Reverto questions the Rider For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Wings of Ruin - Path of Hope in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:20 - Cutscene - Saying fairwell to Alwin 06:53 - Entering the Loloska region 07:29 - Learning about the Frostbite mechanic 09:32 - Cutscene - Experiencing snow for the first time 11:29 - Boss Battle - Zamtrios 22:48 - Cutscene - Meeting Avinia and Frostfang 26:26 - Entering Kuan Village 27:18 - Cutscene - Talking to Avinia about Ratha 30:42 - Cutscene - Speaking to Chief Daul For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ena's Home - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Ena's Home in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 00:13 - Battle - Slagtoth 01:36 - Battle - Jaggi 03:19 - Cutscene: A mysterious rider appears 04:40 - Battle - Gargwa 06:06 - Cutscene: Meet Alwin 08:08 - Enter Rutoh Village 09:12 - Meet Elder Maolo 13:33 - Talk to Ena 14:55 - Talk to Alwin at the stables 17:44 - Talk to Elder Maolo to learn about Paolumu For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chasing Legends (2/2) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the second part of the main story quest Chasing Legends in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:04 - Battle - Iodrome 06:00 - Cutscene - Rathalos are getting hurt near the pits 13:49 - Cutscene - Where is Nua Te Village? For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To the Lab, at Once! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest To the Lab, at Once! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:15 - Cutscene - Another rider appears! 02:48 - Rider Battle - Mysterious Riders 11:34 - Cutscene - Questioning the Mysterious Rider 12:42 - Cutscene - Ena attempts to infiltrate the Lab 14:42 - Cutscene - Reverto suggests following the other Riders For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Find Those Children! - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

This video shows you how to complete the main story quest Find Those Children! in Monster Hunter Stories 2. 00:00 - Intro 01:33 - Entering the Wendwood 02:17 - Finding the first missing child 04:11 - Finding the second missing child 05:11 - Cutscene: Finding the third missing child 08:07 - Battle - Duramboros 21:48 - Cutscene - Reporting back to Zellard For more on Monster Hunter Stories 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/monster-hunter-stories-2-wings-of-ruin.
VIDEO GAMES

