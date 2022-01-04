Divebombing Disaster (3/3) - Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gameplay Walkthrough

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO