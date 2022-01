COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tow truck driver was shot multiple times in Richland County. Deputies say they arrived on South Beltline Boulevard on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. where they found the victim, who has not yet been identified and began rendering aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital. There has been no word yet on the victim’s condition.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO