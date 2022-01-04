Raiders Draft Watch Week 18: Georgia Bulldog Derion Kendrick

There's no question that the cornerback position will be a point of emphasis for the Las Vegas Raiders during this upcoming offseason.

Veteran corners Desmond Trufant and Casey Hayward, along with third-year pro Keisean Nixon have expiring contracts coming up in 2022.

A reliable young piece in Las Vegas' secondary could be just what the team needs come April.

Enter Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick. The senior comes off a stellar College Football Playoff performance in which he had five combined tackles and an impressive two interceptions en route to claiming the Orange Bowl Defensive MVP award.

Kendrick spent the first three seasons of his college career as a Clemson Tiger, where he made three-straight CFB Playoff appearances. The prospect began his career as a wide receiver during his rookie season. The Tigers would go on to win the national title that season.

Kendrick was moved to cornerback in his sophomore season. He would record 43 combined tackles and two interceptions, ultimately earning Second-Team All- ACC honors.

The following season, Kendrick earned First-Team All-ACC honors after tallying 18 combined tackles, six passes defended, an interception, and a sack in nine games.

The South Carolina native would then be let go by the Tigers due to disciplinary reasons.

Before this season, the Georgia Bulldogs added Kendrick from the transfer portal, adding the cornerback to their already loaded defense.

The senior has recorded 38 combined tackles and four interceptions along with earning All-SEC Second-Team honors this season.

Kendrick would be a huge addition to the Raiders' defense.

