NHL

Flyers - Ducks Preview: The road trip is almost over

By Jeff Middleton
Broad Street Hockey
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Flyers’ point streak has officially ended thanks to a loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Now, they’re headed to play their next-door neighbor, the Anaheim Ducks. It’s the first matchup of the season between the two teams, and mercifully, it’s the last game of a seemingly long west coast...

