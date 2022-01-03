Is a ‘Bipartisan Congress’ the solution for progressive crypto regulation in the U.S

metaversenews6.com
Related
U.S. Congress office sees few tax breaks for EVs under Democratic plan
Aug 3 (Reuters) - A proposal by U.S. Senate Democrats to put income, price and domestic content conditions on electric vehicle tax breaks could initially sharply curtail the number of EVs that qualify, the Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.
Biden Urges Senate To Act On Gun Control On Third Anniversary Of El Paso Shooting
On Aug. 3, 2019, a white nationalist entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and opened fire, killing 22 people and injuring 26 others.
Senegal opposition group says it will reject results of legislative vote, alleges fraud
DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Senegalese opposition coalition, Yewwi Askane Wi (YAW), on Wednesday said it would not accept the results of legislative elections, alleging fraud. Official results of Sunday's vote are expected on Thursday, but both President Macky Sall's ruling party, Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), and the opposition have claimed victory, citing partial results. read more.
Calling all golddiggers, globalists and RINOs: Now Kari Lake wants your support
We interrupt Day One in the general election campaign for this kumbaya moment, brought to you by none other than Kari Lake and state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward. Lake, who holds a slight lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP governor’s race, held a news conference on Wednesday to take a victory...
RELATED PEOPLE
EXPLAINER: Does health care law protect emergency abortion?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has filed its first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the end of Roe v. Wade, arguing Idaho’s restrictive abortion law leaves doctors facing criminal penalties for providing abortion-related medical care to women in life-threatening medical situations. The Justice Department may have a strong argument in the Idaho case filed under federal health care law, but even if they win it wouldn’t allow full access to abortion there, legal experts said. It could, though, give doctors more latitude to provide an abortion in an emergency or a situation that could become one. But Texas is already pushing back with another lawsuit over the same federal statute, arguing federal health-care law doesn’t allow for abortion-related care banned under state law. Here’s a look at how the dueling cases could affect the fraught medical and legal landscape after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion:
Senators Tuberville, Manchin working on bill to tackle NIL
Sens. Tommy Tuberville and Joe Manchin have reached out to college sports leaders, including the Southeastern Conference commissioner, for feedback and ideas on how to regulate the way athletes are compensated for their names, images and likenesses. Tuberville (R-Ala.), a former college football coach who led Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004, and Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced Wednesday that their staffs have already begun drafting a NIL bill that they said would will be in compliance. “The lack of meaningful leadership and a lack of clarity in this area resulting from Alston (Supreme Court decision) means that the U.S. Congress must act to set clear ground rules for student-athletes and institutions alike,” the senators wrote in a letter to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Like you, we have the common goals of protecting student-athletes, ensuring fair competition and compensation, and preserving the time-honored traditions of college sports.” Manchin is friends with Alabama football coach and West Virginia native Nick Saban.
Comments / 0