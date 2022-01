UPDATE (Dec. 25):. Surveillance footage from outside the barbershop where rapper Kay Flock allegedly shot and killed a man has been released, and it appears to contradict the police's account of how the confrontation began. In the footage, Flock walks down the street with who appear to be two young girls. He walks past what is believed to be the barbershop. A few seconds later, a man, believed to be the victim, walks out of the barbershop in the same direction as Flock. The video has no sound. However, several seconds later, people appear to be alerted by possible gunshots and come out of the shop staring in the direction both men walked.

