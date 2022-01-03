ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

South Korea’s presidential candidate announces NFT fundraise

metaversenews6.com
 2022-01-03
Cover picture for the article
metaversenews6.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to the news stations, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well.A statement from Ms Walorski’s office was shared on Twitter by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and...
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Reuters

Senegal opposition group says it will reject results of legislative vote, alleges fraud

DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Senegalese opposition coalition, Yewwi Askane Wi (YAW), on Wednesday said it would not accept the results of legislative elections, alleging fraud. Official results of Sunday's vote are expected on Thursday, but both President Macky Sall's ruling party, Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), and the opposition have claimed victory, citing partial results. read more.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy