South Korea’s presidential candidate announces NFT fundraise

metaversenews6.com
Related
Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to the news stations, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well.A statement from Ms Walorski’s office was shared on Twitter by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and...
Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning
When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
Calling all golddiggers, globalists and RINOs: Now Kari Lake wants your support
We interrupt Day One in the general election campaign for this kumbaya moment, brought to you by none other than Kari Lake and state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward. Lake, who holds a slight lead over Karrin Taylor Robson in the GOP governor’s race, held a news conference on Wednesday to take a victory...
Biden Urges Senate To Act On Gun Control On Third Anniversary Of El Paso Shooting
On Aug. 3, 2019, a white nationalist entered a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and opened fire, killing 22 people and injuring 26 others.
RELATED PEOPLE
Senegal opposition group says it will reject results of legislative vote, alleges fraud
DAKAR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Senegalese opposition coalition, Yewwi Askane Wi (YAW), on Wednesday said it would not accept the results of legislative elections, alleging fraud. Official results of Sunday's vote are expected on Thursday, but both President Macky Sall's ruling party, Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), and the opposition have claimed victory, citing partial results. read more.
China expected to begin live-fire military exercises near Taiwan coast in wake of Pelosi visit – live
Beijing to begin a series of live-fire drills near Taiwan’s coastline after vowing ‘consequences’ following Pelosi’s trip to Taipei; Taiwan characterises drills as a violation of international law
Comments / 0