Square Enix To Invest in Play-To-Earn Crypto Mobile Games in 2022

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO