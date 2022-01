Ya gotta love a guy who introduces himself with a big smile and the line, “I guess I’m a professional surfer.” Shayden Pacarro is a 24-year-old sponsored pro who charges waves all over the North Shore — especially Pipeline. In this latest episode of “Door to Door”, Nathan Florence meets up with Pacarro at Eric Arakawa’s iconic shaping bay, and the three talk about, well, surfing. But, as Arakawa says, “surfing is not the most important thing.” The three go on to discuss the importance of relationships, how to use a newborn as fuel rather than a hindrance, and how to maintain a successful relationship with another surfer. (Hint: just switch off.)

