The 2 Metaverse tokens will be red hot in 2022

New York Times profits plunge $7M to $51M as it swallows up losses from $550M purchase of The Athletic in February
The New York Times has seen its operating profits tumble by $7.2 million to $51 million after acquiring The Athletic in February, despite revenue hitting $555.7 million, up 11.5% year on year. Operating losses at The Athletic, which was bought by the Times for a whopping $550 million, were $12.6...
SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market
SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, announced the appointment of industry veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product & Design for the APAC Market. Lam brings more than 15 years of experience building innovative products, services, and businesses to Fortune 500 companies, investors, and government agencies. The addition comes as the company expands its global capacity and strengthens an international leadership team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005006/en/ SoftServe Taps Industry Veteran Yishan Lam as Head of Product and Design of APAC Market. (Photo: Business Wire)
Stratasys (SSYS) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
SSYS earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
