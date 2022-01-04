Breadfruit Is Loved by Chefs and Sustainability Activists in Hawaiʻi – But Rarely Seen in the Rest of the U.S.

When you sit down to enjoy a dinner at The Landing, in Marblehead, you are immediately struck by the sense of camaraderie among staff members and guests alike. Roary, a charismatic and charming server, might be cracking a joke or asking a patron about a recent trip taken or memory shared; a neighbor might be at the table next to you inquiring about your updated landscaping; out-of-towners might be waiting for a table as they look out across the harbor still buzzing with activity even after sunset…but you will be sure to see either Alex Pineda or Noe Ortega, co-chefs of the new concept and the backbone for all the change, energy, and stamina that it takes to keep a restaurant alive and well during these complicated days.

MARBLEHEAD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO