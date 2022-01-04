ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Breadfruit Is Loved by Chefs and Sustainability Activists in Hawaiʻi – But Rarely Seen in the Rest of the U.S.

By Amber Gibson
Vegetarian Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Breadfruit or ʻulu has been a staple of the Hawaiian diet since Polynesian voyagers first brought the tropical fruit to the Hawaiian islands in outrigger canoes 1,500 years ago. The large oblong-shaped fruit with...

www.vegetariantimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
localemagazine.com

How This Rapper, Chef and Activist in LA Is Giving Love Back to His Community

Hugh Augustine Serves Up Food and Music for the Soul. From the time he was in seventh grade, rapper Hugh Augustine has created music. It was a craft that took him from his home in the Crenshaw District to college in New Orleans, where he performed local gigs with G-Eazy and then eventually on tour around the world with Isaiah Rashad. Hugh Augustine LA.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Healthy Food#Restaurant#Vitamin#Food Drink#Polynesian#Hawaiians#The Breadfruit Institute#Hawai I Ulu Cooperative#Usda#French
nshoremag.com

Co-chefs at The Landing in Marblehead Share Life Lessons and Love of Cooking

When you sit down to enjoy a dinner at The Landing, in Marblehead, you are immediately struck by the sense of camaraderie among staff members and guests alike. Roary, a charismatic and charming server, might be cracking a joke or asking a patron about a recent trip taken or memory shared; a neighbor might be at the table next to you inquiring about your updated landscaping; out-of-towners might be waiting for a table as they look out across the harbor still buzzing with activity even after sunset…but you will be sure to see either Alex Pineda or Noe Ortega, co-chefs of the new concept and the backbone for all the change, energy, and stamina that it takes to keep a restaurant alive and well during these complicated days.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Vegetarian Times

Is Marine Phytoplankton Vegan – and What Are Its Wellness Claims?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of “marine” ingredients popping up in everything from beauty products to wellness powders to pet food, and one of the most popular ingredients is marine phytoplankton. But we’ve got some questions. Like, what’s behind the claims that these trendy products do the human body good? And, perhaps most simply, is phytoplankton vegan or not? Here’s what you need to know.
HEALTH
The Independent

Five delicious - but realistic - tips to make pasta dishes healthier

As a nearly perfect dish, especially when it’s topped with a marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese or a creamy alfredo, it’s no wonder that pasta is a commonly preferred food of choice. And while this high-carb meal isn’t the only food that one should be having every day, it isn’t always easy to turn away from a pasta diet.Fortunately, there are some easy ways to put a healthy and delicious spin on the beloved dish. So, the next time you’re out shopping for pasta ingredients, there are a few things you may want to add to your list.Add some veggiesWhile...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MySanAntonio

Tracking Down the Icelandic Sea Salt the World’s Best Chefs Love

All salt is not created equal. Different salts bring different textures, of course, but also different mineral concentrations, and with that, different subtleties in flavor profile. I found this out on a recent trip to Iceland, where I visited the headquarters of Saltverk, a company that pulls salt out of...
FOOD & DRINKS
Westword

Cannabis Flavors This Chef's Love of Cooking

What started as teenage experiments with pot brownies has transformed into a career as a chef with a deep love for concocting cannabis-infused fine-dining experiences. Chef Jarod "Roilty" Farina, a 39-year-old South Florida native, moved to Denver around eight years ago to pursue his interest in the growing culinary trade. Over the years, his various travels, prize winnings and television appearances have allowed him to grow into one of Colorado's most creative culinary pioneers.
DENVER, CO
TheConversationCanada

A competitive cooking show puts a humble fermented rice dish on the global stage

It was Kishwar Chowdhury, a competitor and second runner-up on the 13th season of MasterChef Australia, who made a dish called panta bhat internationally famous. A rather humble dish from eastern India (Assam, Odisha and West Bengal) and Bangladesh, one could never have imagined it achieving such a level of critical acclaim. Panta bhat is cooked parboiled rice that is soaked in cold water and left to ferment. Very often it’s left overnight, although some may even ferment it longer. The rice is then eaten with accompaniments that can vary depending on the economic condition of the family or the individual...
FOOD & DRINKS
Hawaii Magazine

You’ll Love These 7 Nostalgic Hawaiʻi Snacks

For many, perusing the snack aisle in any grocery store feels like a stroll down memory lane. And because of the many ethnic influences here, so much about the Islands are unique, from culture to cuisine, and that’s true for snacks, too. So next time you’re in a grocery store in Hawaiʻi, make sure to visit the snack aisle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Vegetarian Times

These Vegan Sweet Potato-Ulu Patties with Vegetables and Coconut Broth Are a Great Way to Try Breadfruit

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. is difficult to find in the continental United States, due to the fresh fruit’s short shelf life and USDA plant quarantine restrictions. However, ambitious home cooks can purchase cut and frozen ʻulu from Hawaiʻi ʻUlu Cooperative and try this recipe for breadfruit sweet potato patties from the Andaz Maui at home.
RECIPES
Vegetarian Times

KFC Will Start Offering Beyond ‘Chicken’ – But Not for Vegetarians

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ever since Beyond Meat launched its fried chicken product last summer, we’ve been seeing more and more restaurants adopt it as a plant-based menu option. And now even the Colonel himself is on board. Starting January 10, KFC locations across the U.S. will be offering Beyond nuggets – at least for a limited time.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Superfood Breakfast Cookies

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Wake up to these super-charged superfood breakfast cookies that are loaded with oats, bananas, berries, and chocolate chips. It’s the best part of waking up. Adapted from Shanika Graham-White | Orchids and Sweet Tea | Victory Belt, 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nature's Own Is Recalling 3,000 Loaves Of Honey Wheat Bread

On December 17, Flowers Foods, a 100-year-old company whose brands include Tastykake, Wonder, and Sunbeam Bread, among others (via the Flower Foods website), announced it was issuing a voluntary recall of 3,000 loaves of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread (via a Flower Foods news release). On December 20, the FDA re-posted the company's announcement on its website, as a public service – something the FDA attempts to do whenever a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or other safety alert (via FDA). The recall was initiated because of the actual presence of "undeclared milk" in the bread loaves, and consuming milk can be dangerous for people who have an allergy, or even just a severe sensitivity, to milk. In fact, as the company points out, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy