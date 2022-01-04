ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma has dig at AC Milan: Here they want to win everything

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has had a dig at the culture of former club AC Milan. Donnarumma was asked about his battle with Keylor Navas for the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
tothelaneandback.com

Transfer News: Mourinho eyes reunion with underused Tottenham midfielder at AS Roma

Transfer News: Jose Mourinho eyeing shock reunion with Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele. According to transfer news on Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t ESPN), AS Roma are interested in luring out of favour Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele. Tanguy Ndombele joined Spurs in 2019. The French midfielder was seeing regular minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Martial swap as Tottenham target Juventus and Milan midfielders

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Keylor Navas
The Independent

Gary Neville’s noises during Chelsea vs Liverpool spark hilarious reaction from fans

Gary Neville’s unorthodox reactions to key moments again caught the ear of Sky Sports viewers during Chelsea’s pulsating 2-2 draw against Liverpool.The former Manchester United and England full-back has developed a reputation for providing some of football’s biggest moments with a peculiar soundtrack.Neville famously underscored Fernando Torres’ Champions League semi-final goal against Barcelona in 2012 with a particularly memorable scream of shock and delight.And the 46-year-old’s had cause to wail twice more as Chelsea fought back to level proceedings at Stamford Bridge.Displaying his full vocal range in a first-half display of impressive phonation, Neville first releasing an elongated moan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle target January move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier

What the papers sayNewcastle are keen to revamp their squad in the January transfer window and top of their list is Atletico Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, according to the I. The Magpies are keen to bring in up to six players, with the hopes that 31-year-old Trippier could be on board by the time they face Watford on January 15.The Sun reports that Manchester United’s pursuit of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been given a boost by West Ham’s recent slip up in form that saw the Hammers drop out of the Champions League places, although two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal charged by FA over protests in defeat to Man City

Arsenal have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.An ill-tempered affair saw Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after being booked twice inside two minutes during the second half, with Arsenal unable to hold on for a point as City came from behind to win 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead before Pep Guardiola’s side were awarded a controversial penalty just before the hour, with referee Stuart Atwell pointing to the spot after looking at the pitchside...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Psg#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Gianluigi Donnarumma becomes the latest PSG player to test positive for Covid-19 with keeper joining Lionel Messi and three others in getting the virus with Ligue 1 season set to resume

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become the latest Paris Saint-Germain player to return a positive Covid-19 test. He follows Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Danilo Pereira, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Bernat, however, subsequently tested negative on Monday and Tuesday, meaning that he can...
UEFA
The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick praises Jones performance against Wolves

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reserved praise for centre-back Phil Jones. The veteran had not featured for United since January 2020, before starting in their 0-1 home defeat to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. Despite United not getting anything from the game, Jones put in an accomplished display...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Wolves prepared to sell Adama Traore

Wolves are prepared to sell Adama Traore this month. While he rates highly the winger, Wolves manager Bruno Lage is willing to see him sold in the coming weeks. The Telegraph says Wolves owners Fosun are refusing to put significant funds available for the winter market and instead Lage has been told he must wheel and deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva signs one-year contract extension at Chelsea

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has extended his contract by one year to remain at the club through the 2022-23 campaign.Brazil international Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain during the summer of 2020, and has made 56 appearances.“To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I’m very happy to stay for another season,” Silva said on the Chelsea website.“I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.🎶 Ohh Thiago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bournemouth swoop for Man Utd defender Laird

Bournemouth are swooping for Manchester United defender Ethan Laird. The Daily Mail says Laird, who was at Swansea City, has been recalled and will join promotion chasing Bournemouth. Bournemouth will pay an increased loan fee and a higher proportion of the 20-year-old's wages for the defender. Laird could remain there...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Calamitous Tottenham gift Chelsea the advantage in first leg of League Cup semi-final

Antonio Conte's return to Stamford Bridge plagued by errors that hand Chelsea first leg lead. Hosts dominate throughout as Romelu Lukaku takes first step on road to redemption. If Romelu Lukaku scored an own goal with his controversial television interview then Tottenham calamitously struck a couple themselves as Chelsea took control of this League Cup semi-final tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool defender van Dijk: Man City have Prem title in their hands

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted the Premier League title is Manchester City's to lose. The Reds drew 2-2 with fellow title challengers Chelsea on Sunday, meaning City now hold a 10-point lead over Jurgen Klopp's side. Van Dijk still believes the gap can be closed, but the Dutchman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea ease past lacklustre Tottenham to put one foot in Carabao Cup final

Chelsea have one foot in the Carabao Cup final after a convincing 2-0 win that was as much earned as gifted. Taking advantage of a distinctly lacklustre Tottenham Hotspur, who produced perhaps their worst performance under Antonio Conte, the 2019 winners bossed the opening 45 minutes before managing the second. The only blemish, perhaps, that they did not seize the opportunity to kill off the two-legged tie in this opening stanza.The goals came in the opening 34 minutes. Kai Havertz’s fifth League Cup goal in just his third appearance came early and was supplemented by a disastrous own goal from...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy