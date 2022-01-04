ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Thursday’s Arkansas State/Louisiana women’s basketball matchup canceled

By A-State Athletics
KSLA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to COVID-19 concerns within the Louisiana women’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home game versus the Ragin’ Cajuns that was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, at First National Bank Arena has been canceled per Sun Belt Conference policy. The Sun Belt policy states games that cannot...

www.ksla.com

