Thursday’s Arkansas State/Louisiana women’s basketball matchup canceled

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO