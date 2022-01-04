Letter: Not supporting voting rights act spells end of democracy

Two-thirds of Americans feel democracy is threatened. They also tell us that having "free and fair" elections is a key part of democracy. So how do those two things connect?. For one, most across the party spectrum want their state's elections to be run by a nonpartisan or bipartisan entity. But when we ask where the threats come from, it's a different story. Democrats who feel democracy is under threat see danger from people trying to overturn elections and from political violence, as we approach the anniversary of January 6. Republicans who perceive a threat see what they believe is illegal voting and balloting. That helps explain some policies they're each pursuing: Republicans are changing voting rules in the states, while Democrats in Washington are again pushing for voting oversight at the federal level.

