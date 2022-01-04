ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Letter: Not supporting voting rights act spells end of democracy

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Rev. Jesse Jackson’s guest column “American democracy is under siege” (Dec. 21): Republican legislatures across the country have enacted voter suppression laws. Election boards are being challenged by Donald Trump’s supporters. Longtime poll...

Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Senator Warnock highlights urgent need for Congress to pass voting rights legislation

Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the aftermath of January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol that Republicans are drawing up new voter laws that punishes Blacks and minorities for their growing voting power. These bills were also designed to promote “election integrity” after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 Presidential […] The post Senator Warnock highlights urgent need for Congress to pass voting rights legislation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The AP Interview: Pelosi says 'democracy won' on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a singular message for Americans and the world on the eve of the anniversary of the horrific attack on the Capitol:. In an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, inside the Capitol where a mob loyal to Donald Trump had laid siege, Pelosi said it’s time for the country to turn to its “better angels,” draw from history and ensure a day like Jan. 6 never happens again.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cnyhomepage.com

Hochul proposes State Voting Rights Act, expanded absentee voting

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing an expansion of voting rights in New York through a new state-wide Voting Rights Act. The Governor’s proposal would establish a state-level voting rights act that will enhance protections against voter suppression and vote dilution; establish new protections against voter intimidation and deception; improve language access for voters; and require boards of elections in jurisdictions with a history of civil rights violations to obtain pre-clearance for changes to election-related policies and practices.
ELECTIONS
Daily Freeman

Letter: Protecting voting rights should be top priority

I am writing to express my concern over the lack of protection for our voting rights that this Congress exhibits. While Republicans at many levels continue to push and pass voter-suppression laws in the name of preventing voter fraud, the Democrats in Congress fail to evade the filibuster and push voter-protection laws into place.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Danforth must endorse Democrat over radical Republican

Former Senator John Danforth’s guest column (It’s a lot worse than a “big lie,” Oct. 16) outlining how the big lie about election fraud is an attack on our Constitution should have been a wakeup call for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. Also, his participating in the defamation lawsuit against the founders of the Gateway Pundit publication should be another wakeup call (Messenger: Battling the Big Lie is key to saving American democracy, Danforth says,” Dec. 26).
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

CBS News poll: Threats to democracy and elections - What are they and who sees them?

Two-thirds of Americans feel democracy is threatened. They also tell us that having "free and fair" elections is a key part of democracy. So how do those two things connect?. For one, most across the party spectrum want their state's elections to be run by a nonpartisan or bipartisan entity. But when we ask where the threats come from, it's a different story. Democrats who feel democracy is under threat see danger from people trying to overturn elections and from political violence, as we approach the anniversary of January 6. Republicans who perceive a threat see what they believe is illegal voting and balloting. That helps explain some policies they're each pursuing: Republicans are changing voting rules in the states, while Democrats in Washington are again pushing for voting oversight at the federal level.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Sun-Times

Congress must act to protect the right to vote

Jan. 6, 2022 marks one year since the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, incited by a president voted out of office by the vast majority of the American people. What is now clear is that Donald Trump and his zealous aides and complicit right-wing legislators were deadly serious about overturning the results of that vote and keeping Trump in office. They failed but have since launched a systematic campaign in states across the country to make it possible to succeed the next time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: Talk of civil war moves beyond theoretical as distrust of elections grows

In perhaps the saddest statement since Jan. 6 on the state of American Democracy, Republican lawmakers across the country have been asked to say three simple words: Joe. Biden. Won. But they just can’t bring themselves to do it, even though Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 7 million popular votes and trounced him in the Electoral College toll. In other words, those GOP lawmakers refuse to recognize the will of the people. Which means they no longer recognize democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
expressnews.com

Editorial: The Big Lie threatening democracy defies reality

The train of powder leading to last year’s Jan. 6 explosion of violence at the U.S. Capitol extended back before the 2016 presidential election. That was when then-Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, running against Democrat Hillary Clinton, began claiming the only way he couldn’t win was if the election were “rigged.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFMZ-TV Online

The Democrats' Problem With Democracy

Democrats have challenged the legitimacy of every presidential election they’ve lost this millennium: They blamed a corrupt Supreme Court for their defeat in 2000, crooked voting machines in 2004 and Russian interference in 2016 – sparking a years-long collusion hoax to knee-cap Trump’s presidency. But now, as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Commentary: Pass democracy-saving voting rights law

It’s time to start panicking about the possibility of losing democracy in the United States. A host of bills are being passed in electoral battleground states, many of which are controlled by GOP-majority legislatures and governors. They seek either to keep liberal-leaning constituencies from voting or, more nefariously, to let election officials overturn accurate results.
