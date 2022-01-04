5 Joe Gatto Quotes ‘Impractical Jokers’ Fans Should Definitely Live By as He Says Farewell to the Show

Nothing makes us laugh quite like Impractical Jokers, and after nine hilarious seasons, it’s hard to imagine a world without the gut-busting shenanigans of Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano! But no one mixes sugar and spice quite like Mr. Gatto, who can be both hysterical and super sweet all at the same time.

Even though Joe announced his departure from the show in December 2021, the star likes to share little pearls of wisdom with fans, something we’re eternally grateful for. We’ve broken down five nuggets of knowledge from him that will make you laugh, as well as relate.

“I’m good at two things: taking craps and taking naps,” he shared next to a photo while in bed with one of his many rescue dogs in a July 2017 Instagram post.

Before Joe shed an impressive 40 pounds, he joked, “I used to be Abercrombie and Fitch, but now I’m Aberfattie and f—k.” He’s likely retired that one from his act, as the comedian had fans abuzz when the seventh season of Impractical Jokers premiered in March 2018, and Joe showed off his slimmed down physique.

The following month, Joe revealed to Life & Style exclusively why he dropped the pounds, and it was for his two young kids. “I wanted to be able to be a bit healthier to have more energy to keep up with them,” he revealed, and shared a story about daughter Milana, born in 2015.

“Playing with my daughter, I sat down because I couldn’t chase her anymore and she said, ‘Please daddy. I love playing with you’ and I couldn’t catch my breath. I just couldn’t. I was heaving, trying to catch my breath and looking at my adorable little girl with her puppy dog eyes pleading with her father to play. And I said, ‘No more!’,” he recalled, adding, “Also, my clothes didn’t fit me well. So, I decided to make a serious change.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As for Joe’s best quotes, some are just as inspirational as they are hilarious. Joe had a winner with the wise advice of: “Every now and then say ‘What the f—k.’ What the f—k gives you freedom. Freedom brings opportunity. Opportunity makes your future.” He also had us with, “Find something to laugh at. I promise you that it makes life better.” You can see more of Joe’s words to live by in the above video.

The comedian frequently found humor in his home life with wife Bessy Gatto, Milana and son, Remington Joseph, who came along on July 31, 2017. “I’m excited he’s finally here. [My daughter] Milana made me love being a dad, so I imagine it’ll now be twice as fun,” he told In Touch at the time

Sadly, Joe made a major announcement as 2022 was about to begin that his time on Impractical Jokers had come to an end and so had his eight-year marriage.

“I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” the former star of the show wrote via Instagram on December 31, 2021. “Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now, I need to focus on being the best father and coparent to our two incredible kids.”