ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'It's Going to Be FIRE!' Washington Football Announces Reveal Date for New Team Name & Logo

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team (6-10) was officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday after a 20-16 loss to the Eagles (9-7) put the team and head coach Ron Rivera in a spot that didn't seem possible a few weeks ago. A four-game winning streak was followed up by a...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021

Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021 is $30 million. Kelly is a college football coach who has won several Coach of the Year Awards. He is currently the head coach of LSU Tigers football team. In this article, we will take a look at Brian Kelly’s net worth in 2021.
ECONOMY
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Final Home Game

Monday night’s emotional scene at Heinz Field even got the best of longtime sideline reporter Erin Andrews. Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger played the final home game of his Pittsburgh career on Monday night. It wasn’t pretty, but Big Ben and the Steelers gutted out a 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger threw for 123 yards and one touchdown with one pick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL moves Washington-Eagles to Tuesday

After the Washington Football Team placed starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the NFL finally decided to move the WFT’s Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Washington’s Week 15 game vs. Philadelphia will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
NFL
Golf Digest

Everyone relax, trustworthy source Antonio Brown says Ben Roethlisberger may not actually retire

On Monday, the football world the NFL parts of western Pennsylvania got misty eyed as Ben Roethlisberger played what was widely reported to be his final game at Heinz Field. With his family in attendance and tears in eyes, Big Ben took down the Cleveland Browns one final time (he’s now 26-3-1 all-time against the Brownies), capping the win with a ceremonial lap around the Ketchup Bowl. It felt for all the world like this was the end …
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New Team Name Logo#Eagles#Wft#The New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook gets brutally honest on Mike Zimmer, Vikings’ murky future

Rumors have recently swirled around Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s future and the future of the organization as a whole. With the Vikings eliminated from the playoffs, it’s the second straight year that Minnesota will be watching the postseason from home. With rumors swirling, Minnesota star halfback Dalvin Cook had a brutally honest take on Zimmer and the future of the Vikings.
NFL
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
Washington Post

Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy