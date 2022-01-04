ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers WR Davante Adams to get opportunity to pass Jordy Nelson's single-season yardage record

By Brandon Carwile
After the Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 17, many assumed receiver Davante Adams would not get the opportunity to pass Jordy Nelson for the franchise single-season yardage record. That was until Matt LaFleur revealed Monday that the starters will get some playing time in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

Adams, who has a career-high 1,498 receiving yards, needs only 22 yards to pass the mark (1,519) set by Nelson in 2014.

“That’s why I want to play,” Adams said jokingly after the Packers’ clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings. “Nah, that’s not why, but I’d like to think playing a half or whatever it is, whatever we decide, I’ll be able to take care of that.”

Usually, teams will rest their starters when a game has no bearing on seeding to prevent injury. However, Green Bay would be risking the side effects of a long layoff, which could lead to a flat performance in their eventual playoff game. The Packers are aiming to avoid that altogether.

“Right now, the mindset is going into this that we’re going to play our guys and we’re going to approach it like every other game,” LaFleur said.

“I just think the reason behind that is I’m not comfortable having essentially a three-week layoff for our guys.”

Adams, who is not partial to taking time off, has no objections.

“Having two weeks off is, to each his own, but I wouldn’t want to do it. I want to play next week, at least some,” Adams said.

broke his own single-season record for catches. He’s at 117 entering Week 18.

Ultimately, his playing time on Sunday will be LaFleur’s decision, but it sounds like Adams will have a chance to make more history. Of course, his numbers are already flashy enough, but passing Nelson will prove how incredible his 2021 season was.

