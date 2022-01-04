Isaac Bonga (conditioning) available Tuesday for Toronto

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Sources close to the Golden State Warriors say after a two-year hiatus, Klay Thompson is expected to play with the team in their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday, according to ESPN.
ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted Monday afternoon that the team expected to make a decision about Thompson once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.
There’s optimism Golden Warriors guard Klay Thompson will make his return vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, sources tell ESPN. A final decision is expected once the Warriors return from a two-game trip on Friday.
