The Cleveland Cavaliers got a much-needed win on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers, admittedly with both teams missing some crucial players. After the Cavs had lost three straight games, no matter the circumstances/COVID-19 absences, it’s not as if opponents didn’t have those, and either way, Cleveland got it done. It wasn’t easy, thanks some to free throws down the stretch again, but the Cavaliers got it done.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO