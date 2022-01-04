ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

By Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6hJx_0dcqkzr900 Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.

An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law.

A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law.

Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in a safe, a gun room or with a trigger lock. Failing to secure a firearm can result in a fine of $500, but fines can increase to $2,000 if a minor accesses an unsecured firearm.

Oregon City Police Department Sgt. Dave Edwins said the citation was likely the first time the OCPD has recommended prosecution under the new state law effective Sept. 25.

"An employee at the hospital had some weapons in his car, and he forgot they were in the back seat, so he was issued a citation for it," Edwins said.

OCPD also expressed concern for valuable firearms being left in plain sight of passersby.

"There have been a lot of vehicle break-ins at Providence, so having weapons visible in the back seat is definitely a concern," Edwins said.

Providence spokesperson Gary Walker said that all main entrances of Providence facilities have "no weapons" signs posted, in line with a longstanding policy that the health care provider has had in place for decades.

"Providence has a no-weapons policy on campus, and there are exceptions for police officers," Walker said.

It's unclear what consequences the employee will face from his employer, anything from a reprimand to termination. Walker said he couldn't speak to the specific case, other than to say that the hospital's HR department is aware of the situation.

"When a policy violation occurs, the supervisor works with HR to review the situation and determine the appropriate actions to take, including any potential disciplinary measures," Walker said.

Providence's employee faces a hearing on the charges at Oregon City Municipal Court later this month. State records will reveal the Providence employee's name if he is found guilty.

Oregon City News

Clackamas County COVID-19 cases surge to new peak

Highly transmissible omicron variant likely to strain hospital capacity in coming weeks, health officials sayCOVID-19's omicron variant continues its fast spread worldwide as Clackamas County reaches its highest case count since March 2020, and local health officials say the surge may cause temporary disruptions to regular services and daily activities. Between Dec. 13 and Jan. 4, 3,500 new COVID cases and 29 new deaths were reported in the county, with the current case count at 1,419 — the highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, the county's Public Health Division reported on Jan. 6. Public Health Director Philip...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Directors: Milwaukie's proposed tree code provides promising path

Leaders of nonprofit organizations: City could set example for Clackamas CountyOn June 28, one of us glanced at their car's thermometer outside the North Clackamas Watersheds Council's office on Lake Road in Milwaukie. It read 114 degrees. That was during last summer's "heat dome." Just before New Year's Day, OSU professor Chris Daly stated that these events are "expected to become more common." With heat and wildfires fresh in our memory, we all need to make North Clackamas County more livable during heat waves and extreme weather. The good news is that we have a way to...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
BEAVERCREEK, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County weighs waste policy after pushing out Ridwell

Newcomer deemed out of compliance, but recycling models permissible under code may expand. Clackamas County is considering expanding its recycling policies after a startup's unique business model was determined to be out of compliance with existing county codes. Ridwell Inc., a Seattle-based recycling company, collects and processes difficult-to-recycle materials, including...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County extends AMR ambulance contract

Emergency Medical Services Council plans to negotiate with American Medical Response by October 2022. Clackamas County has reaffirmed its commitment to revamping ambulance service agreements with longtime provider American Medical Response, whose future performance will be evaluated through a set of requirements recommended by a countywide council of emergency service providers to determine the company's contractual standing.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Schools asked to halt extracurricular activities as Omicron surges

Health advisory recommends pausing practices or reinstating masks; warns of 'serious threat' to in-person learningAs Oregon's education and health agencies warn that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may have crippling impacts on schools, the agencies recommended the pause of extracurricular activities. In a joint school health advisory Monday, Jan. 3, the Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority called the need for layered mitigation strategies like vaccinations, boosters, frequent hand washing, masks and distancing at schools "more critical now than at any other time during this pandemic." The state agencies are asking schools to either pause extracurricular activities...
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers. The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Sonya Fischer provides independent, strong voice

Budget Committee member Tom Feely: Do I think that my $250 contribution would make her take my side on any given issue? No, I do not. This newspaper on Dec. 12 published Brian Fitzgerald's opinion comments on news reports of a discipline case. He criticized county commissioners' oversight of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, which is under the authority of another independently elected county official.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City teacher survey details 'staffing crisis'

Education association members favor reducing mandated professional development in favor of planning time. COVID-19 safety protocols and staffing shortages are among the factors contributing what 41.5% of Oregon City teachers call "unsustainable" stress levels impacting their physical and/or mental health. Oregon City Education Association's survey confirmed what many teachers had already suspected, that 80% of teachers agree that current workloads are heavier compared to a pre-pandemic school year, forcing most teachers to work evenings and weekends. "Student behavior" and "additional student needs related to the pandemic" were listed by most teachers in the survey as contributing to increased workloads. "Anecdotally,...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Clackamas County submits $189M courthouse construction plan

Oregon Judicial Department will finalize funding request for submission to state legislators in JanuaryA report detailing Clackamas County's unique proposal for continuing development on a new courthouse was submitted this week to the Oregon Judicial Department for final review before it is presented to the Oregon Legislature in January 2022. OJD and county staff jointly drafted the report at the state's request, intending to clarify a proposed method for operating and maintaining a courthouse intended to serve a county population that has grown over eight times since the current facility was built. The Board of County Commissioners on May 5...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Police: Drunk driver rear-ends deputy on Interstate 205

Both suspect and sergeant released from hospital after being treated for injuriesA suspected drunk driver rear-ended a Clackamas County sheriff's patrol car on Interstate 205 shortly after midnight on Friday, Dec. 10, according to officials. Jose Pahua Fernandez was speeding down I-205 heading south near Highway 224 when he hit a CCSO sergeant, according to Oregon State Police. The location of the incident was between Milwaukie and Happy Valley in unincorporated urban Clackamas County. Pahua Fernandez was taken into custody for DUII-alcohol after refusing to take a sobriety test. Officials said Pahua Fernandez was cited after they prepared a search warrant for a blood sample while he was in the hospital. CCSO said the sergeant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released. KOIN 6 News contributed to this report. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
The Oregon City News' local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.oregoncitynewsonline.com

