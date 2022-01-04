ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living Right: Tech Trends for 2022

By Andrea Ludema
9&10 News
9&10 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09io5M_0dcqioJy00

Each year new technology seems to amaze us more than the last.

So what are the newest and biggest tech trends that will impact Americans in 2022.

We hear the list in today’s Living Right.

Related
Washington Post

The biggest tech trends to watch for in 2022

2022 will be a year of big tech promises. Whether companies can deliver is another question. We’ll get our first clues at this week’s CES electronics show in Las Vegas — a sprawling event that offers an exclusive glimpse at the tech that could help shape the year. (That is, unless the high transmissibility of the omicron variant of the coronavirus makes a massive in-person gathering completely impossible. Big-name attendees including Intel, Meta and Amazon have already pulled out.)
TECHNOLOGY
d1softballnews.com

From NFT to the metaverse: a journey into the tech trends of 2022 and beyond

Artificial intelligence and the IoT, home robotics and 5G: technologies with which we are learning to relate and which in the years to come will occupy more and more space in our daily life, enriching the sphere of private life of each individual. From the ability to communicate with friends and family to health care, from the use of smart appliances and gadgets to access (streaming and on demand) to increasingly experiential forms of entertainment. The 2022 of consumer technology will be full of products (8K televisions and folding smartphones among them) and services that will add another brick to the new dimension of the digital world, exploiting the spread of ultra-fast mobile networks. Devices will become smaller and lighter as processing capacity will be transferred and managed remotely in the cloud. Here are some possible scenarios of what lies ahead.
TECHNOLOGY
CBS News

CNET's Ackerman on the products and trends that will define tech in 2022

With 2021 almost in the books, we're looking ahead to the year to come in our new series "What's New in '22." In the first installment, CNET's Dan Ackerman joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the big tech trends and products of 2022, including big leaps in augmented and virtual reality devices.
TECHNOLOGY
dcvelocity.com

Tech trends: Use of digital twins on the rise

Global spending on industrial digital twin technology will reach $4.6 billion next year and is set to climb to $33.9 billion in 2030, according to data from ABI Research, released today. The New York-based technology research firm identifies 35 trends that will influence the technology market in 2022, along with 35 trends that won’t, in its latest white paper, “70 Technology Trends that Will–and Will Not–Shape 2022.” The use of digital twins in manufacturing and industrial applications is at the top of the “will” list, due largely to steady growth and development in the market over the past few years, according to researchers. “ … digital twins are not a technology, but a composition of solutions aimed at bridging the physical and digital worlds, from design through simulation, manufacturing, assembly, and after-sales service and support,” according to the research. “Over the last few years, digital twins have grown from a concept to become mainstream with the help of IIoT [industrial internet of things] dashboards and near-real-time reporting. This level of maturity has been accompanied by new thought constructs, such as the use and implementation of AI [artificial intelligence] at scale, changing requirements like the need for model libraries and standards bodies, and soon, the emergence of digital twin marketplaces that enable Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and other third parties to build relevant tools for the ecosystem.” Among the technologies not quite ready to change the industrial market next year: 5G on the production line. This is largely because standards work is still being done to advance adoption and use of the technology, and the device ecosystem as well as implementation and management functions still lag. “There is also a question of relevance: two-thirds of manufacturers employ fewer than 20 people. In its current form, working with and trialing 5G in manufacturing favors large companies/factories with the R&D capital to test and learn,” according to the research. “These larger companies and locations have started to evaluate the cost and benefits of different deployment scenarios (a key progression); however, 5G will not be relied upon for production-critical applications at scale until 2024.” More information is available at the ABI website.
TECHNOLOGY
trust.org

Metaverse to crypto: Five tech trends to watch out for in 2022

LONDON, Jan 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From tackling the coronavirus pandemic to working remotely and communicating with loved ones, digital tools, platforms and policies increasingly affect how we live our lives. Here are five tech trends to look out for in 2022. CRYPTOCURRENCIES. Cryptocurrencies are shifting from the fringes...
MARKETS
Albany Business Review

Venture capital, acquisitions, semiconductors: 3 tech trends to watch in 2022

Compared to 2020, a year of standstill for many companies, 2021 has been a year full of deals and plans in the Capital Region tech and startup industry. That’s thanks in part to shifting demands for certain technologies and changes in the way business is done. Those changes have proven beneficial for a lot of companies and initiatives in the region, and there may be more of that to come in 2022.
MARKETS
KSAT 12

The future is now: Hot new tech trends for 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. – Each new year, technology seems to amaze us more than the last. So, what are the newest and biggest tech trends that will impact Americans in 2022?. We use it to communicate… work… even shop! Technology is a part of life, and it’s improving every day.
ELECTRONICS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
DELCO.Today

Philly Tech Trends: 5 New Zoom Features You Should Be Using

If you have been working from home since the start of the pandemic then you probably feel like you have a pretty good handle on how Zoom works. But it is possible you fell into a comfortable routine with Zoom and didn’t notice or didn’t experiment with new features they have been introducing.
TECHNOLOGY
The Albany Herald

Wearable tech top trend for fitness in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Exercise does a body good. So does sleep. Research indicates that physical activity and sleep contribute to a healthy immune system, which is critical in the ongoing battle with COVID-19. With more people turning to their smartwatch or fitness tracker to monitor exercise and sleep quality, it’s not surprising that more than 4,500 health and fitness pros surveyed by the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) identified wearable tech as the new top trend in fitness for 2022.
FITNESS
Fast Company

The biggest tech trends of 2022, according to over 40 experts

“Big things have small beginnings.” That line from Lawrence of Arabia may be a good way of characterizing the coming year in tech. Tech that will be very important to the future will begin graduating from R&D labs and enter the marketplace. More self-driving automobiles will traverse the roadways. Augmented reality glasses may even start showing up in public. The U.S. government is likely to begin regulating Big Tech in such areas as antitrust and privacy. The industry will continue talking about, and in some cases even building for, the metaverse. And some of the foundational technologies underpinning Web3 may begin to take hold.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

8 big questions for tech in 2022

Good morning and happy new year! This Monday we’re looking at what the year has in store for tech and why AirTags are making some people nervous. I’m David Pierce, and my New Year’s resolution is to eat less candy. Not no candy, to be clear. Just less. And mostly gummy bears.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Tech in 2022: The biggest trends shaping the digital future of the Middle East

COVID-19 has helped to herald a new era of digitisation across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), transforming consumer behavior and investment in sectors such as e-commerce, education and FinTech. This looks set to continue in 2022, although its impacts may vary. Going all-in on AI. The past 12...
WORLD
T3.com

2022 trends: what's coming next for your favourite outdoor tech?

The main issue in the world of outdoor tech this past year has not just been the excitement of products themselves, but maintaining a sufficient amount of stock in the supply chain, as well as having all the component parts in the right place at the right time to construct the devices in the first place. Even the world’s biggest e-tailer has more often than not displayed the message 'stock expected soon'.
ELECTRONICS
InvestorPlace

These Health-Tech Deals Highlight a Big Private Investing Trend

Launched in February 2005, Google Maps is now used by more than 1 billion people every month. There isn’t another mapping service that even comes close to Google Maps’ dominance. So how did it get there?. Saying that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Google’s parent company, has some control of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Telenor: 5 Tech Trends That Will Fuel the Green Transition of Society in 2022

As the climate change alarm bells get louder, technology and digitalisation will come to our aid in 2022, predicts Telenor Research in its latest Tech Trends report. Green clouds, a battle for optimisation, and climate enlightenment through digital micro degrees and greenfluencers are some of the trends that will deliver a more sustainable future.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Top industry experts predict tech trends for 2022!

In the early days of 2021, few industry analysts guessed that the focus for tech professionals would be on the quick deployment of solutions to support widespread remote work in the coming months. Despite this, unless something unexpected happens, IT sector experts can usually predict future trends. Some industry professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
