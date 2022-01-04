News from the Rink: Auston Matthews not ruled out ahead of Maple Leafs vs. Oilers

There will be no fans in the building when Edmonton limps into Toronto on a 2-8-2 run in their last 12. To add to the Oilers misery, Connor McDavid tested positive for COVID and likely won’t play tonight. The Oilers are struggling in every facet of the game, and now playing without their top scorer only makes the challenge against a surging Toronto team more difficult. The Maple Leafs are 19-4-1 in their last 24 games. The Oilers have scored first in four of their last 24 games. Two teams going in different directions.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO