(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says he and his wife and their ninth-grade son all tested positive for COVID-19. Information is not available on whether it's the omicron variant. The governor said his son got a positive result Monday and he and Gwen had a positive test last night. Walz says thankfully his son has mild symptoms, and he and Gwen have no symptoms -- but the family is isolating. The governor says his son is vaccinated, and he and his wife are vaccinated and have received their booster shots.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO