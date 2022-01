The holidays have come and gone and I have to say I am refreshed a bit with the two weeks off (thank you on that by the way, I needed it more than I realized). It hasn’t been the busiest of offseasons just yet but I do feel like that is going to change very quickly here. FC Dallas reports to camp is about two weeks time and there is still a lot, I mean, a lot of work in front of them. We’ll dive into those thoughts and more in the coming days, but first, some links!

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO