ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon City, OR

Employee cited for bringing weapons to Willamette Falls hospital

By Raymond Rendleman
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6hJx_0dcqesB800 Providence Oregon City caregiver faces $500 fine under new law for unlocked firearms.

An employee of Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City who allegedly brought unlocked firearms to the hospital parking lot has been cited under a new state law.

A Providence surgical department staffer's car was found to have two unlocked firearms in its backseat around 1 p.m. on Dec. 21. The alleged violation was contrary to longstanding hospital policies in addition to the new state law.

Under Senate Bill 554, gun owners are required to secure their firearms when not in use. Firearms can be secured in a safe, a gun room or with a trigger lock. Failing to secure a firearm can result in a fine of $500, but fines can increase to $2,000 if a minor accesses an unsecured firearm.

Oregon City Police Department Sgt. Dave Edwins said the citation was likely the first time the OCPD has recommended prosecution under the new state law effective Sept. 25.

"An employee at the hospital had some weapons in his car, and he forgot they were in the back seat, so he was issued a citation for it," Edwins said.

OCPD also expressed concern for valuable firearms being left in plain sight of passersby.

"There have been a lot of vehicle break-ins at Providence, so having weapons visible in the back seat is definitely a concern," Edwins said.

Providence spokesperson Gary Walker said that all main entrances of Providence facilities have "no weapons" signs posted, in line with a longstanding policy that the health care provider has had in place for decades.

"Providence has a no-weapons policy on campus, and there are exceptions for police officers," Walker said.

It's unclear what consequences the employee will face from his employer, anything from a reprimand to termination. Walker said he couldn't speak to the specific case, other than to say that the hospital's HR department is aware of the situation.

"When a policy violation occurs, the supervisor works with HR to review the situation and determine the appropriate actions to take, including any potential disciplinary measures," Walker said.

Providence's employee faces a hearing on the charges at Oregon City Municipal Court later this month. State records will reveal the Providence employee's name if he is found guilty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

FEMA reviewing Safe Rest Village at Sears Armory

The federal agency is determining whether a managed homeless camp violates emergency management deed restrictions.The Federal Emergency Management Agency is considering whether establishing a managed homeless camp at the Sears Armory in Southwest Portland violates its deed restrictions. The U.S. Department of Defense donated the surplus property to the city of Portland in 2012. The deed requires that it be used "primarily for the purpose of providing emergency management services." Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan has proposed that the parking lot be used as one of six Safe Rest Village to house and provide services to the homeless. Officials...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland, other cities want police protest restriction changes

The ACLU said use of force against people not engaged in conduct justifying the use of force is unconstitutional.Six months after a bill designed to reduce police use of force against protesters went into effect, a group of lobbyists and the city of Portland are pushing the state to make some big changes. House Bill 2928, which was signed into law in July, prohibits the use of tear gas for crowd control unless the situation meets the definition of a riot. It also restricts the use of impact munitions for crowd control unless deadly force is authorized. Any "intentional violation"...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 illnesses shut down Prescott Elementary School

Parkrose School District announced school closure for Friday, Jan. 7 due to absencesPrescott Elementary School in Portland will close its campus Friday, Jan. 7 due to excessive COVID-19 illness. Parkrose School District announced the closure Thursday, citing "excessive staff and student absences and not enough substitutes available." In a Jan. 3 message to families from Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao, Serrao warned of likely staffing shortages due to illness and absences. "Due to the rapid rate of infections, we anticipate that Parkrose staffing and support will be impacted," Serrao stated, noting an uptick in student cases during the weeks prior. "However, in an emergency situation where we cannot safely provide service to students, we may have to announce an emergency closure due to the spread of the virus. We will only do this as a last resort, but please be prepared this winter for announcements regarding the status of COVID-19 in our community." In addition to Prescott Elementary's closure, Northwest Regional Education Service District announced the Clatsop Service Center will also close on Jan. 7, with all classes canceled. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Arson suspect arrested for Weil Arcade fire in downtown Hillsboro

Roel Leon is accused of setting a four-alarm fire Sunday that destroyed the building on Hillsboro's Main Street.Police say they have arrested a Hillsboro resident suspected of arson in connection with a massive four-alarm fire Sunday morning, Jan. 2, at the Weil Arcade in downtown Hillsboro. Roel Leon, 34, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 5, for setting a fire at the Weil Arcade, Hillsboro Police Department officials said in a statement Thursday afternoon, Jan. 6. Police said Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials are still working to determine the official cause of the fire. Leon is also suspected of two other arsons...
HILLSBORO, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
Oregon City, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Lake Oswego Review

High court changes course on motor vehicle seizures

Justices rule that police must prove 'exigent circumstances' to search without getting warrants first.The Oregon Supreme Court has dropped its 35-year blanket exception for motor vehicles in requiring court-issued warrants before police can conduct most searches for criminal evidence. The court did so on the final business day of 2021 in a 51-page opinion by Justice Rebecca Duncan, who wrote that the 1986 exception carved out by the court was meant to be temporary. "Notably, the court did not intend the automobile exception to be permanent," Duncan wrote. "The exception was based on the length of time it generally took...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Bank robber dies during confrontation with police

Suspect allegedly robbed bank, shot at law enforcement near Gresham Station Shopping CenterAn alleged bank robber was shot and killed Tuesday evening, Jan. 4, by a Gresham police officer and Multnomah County Sheriff's deputy after an armed robbery at a Gresham bank, high-speed pursuit across East County, a carjacking and a shootout with law enforcement near a busy shopping center. The male suspect's name has not been released, nor have the names of the officer and deputy who have both been placed on critical incident leave as an investigation into the incident is conducted. "It was a very...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Police investigating I-5 head-on crash, unrelated hit-and-run

UPDATE: The victim and the suspect are identified in the fatal Sunday freeway crash.Portland police are investigating two fatal traffic accidents that happened late Sunday and early Monday. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began at 11:20 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2, when officers responded to a report of a car traveling south in the northbound lanes on Interstate 5. As officers were responded, they were notified of a head-on crash on northbound I-5 involving two vehicles, just north of the South Macadam Avenue exit. When officers arrived, they found a head-on crash had occurred. The driver traveling...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Brian Clem wraps up 15 years in the Oregon House

Salem Democrat took lead role in land use issues, including Washington County reserves and Metolius headwaters.During his 15 years in the Oregon House, Brian Clem cleared the way for continued development of Washington County — the state's second most populous county — and protected the headwaters of the Metolius River in Central Oregon. In his first term in 2007, Clem sponsored the program that brings Oregon farm products into schools, promotes school gardens and teaches students about how their food is grown. In his final term in 2021, Clem led the House committee that came up with ways to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette Falls#Hospital#Firearms#Senate#Ocpd
Lake Oswego Review

Pedestrian hit, killed in Troutdale identified

No arrests after 59-year-old man was struck and killed crossing roadway at nightNo arrests were made after law enforcement investigated a 59-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed in Troutdale last week. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, James Chris Colasanti was crossing Southwest 257th Avenue, from east to west near Southwest 28th Street, around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, when he was struck by a car. Colasanti did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said Colasanti was not in a marked crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing at night. He was allegedly nearly hit by another vehicle traveling the opposite direction before the fatal collision. The MCSO added the 39-year-old driver, who stayed at the scene of the accident, showed no signs of impairment and was not speeding. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Three killed in Portland in first two days of 2022

UPDATE: Police are investigating three shootings by Jan. 2 that also left two people wounded.Portland police are investigating the third killing in the first two days of the new year. The name of the man killed on Sunday was not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect information was available. Two people were killed and another wounded on the first day of 2022. Another person was wounded on Jan. 2. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 when North Precinct officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Three homeless people hurt by warming fires in Portland

Emergency shelters are available as temperatures hover near or below freezing.Three homeless people were hurt by warming fires in Portland New Year's Day morning. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a report of the first fire at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 near the corner of Southeast 6th and Woodward. When they arrived, firefighters learned that a man in his 40s suffered second-degree burns to one of his hands from the use of an accelerant overnight. He refused to be transported by ambulance. Then, at around 9:30 a.m.,...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hillsboro businesses burn in four-alarm fire on Main Street

The commercial fire caused extensive damage to businesses, but no injuries were reported.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Large fire damages businesses on Hillsboro's Main Street

UPDATE: Second major fire in Hillsboro in 24 hours follows Saturday apartment blaze.A four-alarm fire heavily damaged a commercial building in Hillsboro early Sunday. It happened less than 24 hours after an apartment fire that displaced 17 people. Shortly after 3 a.m. on Jan. 2, Hillsboro firefighters responded to what was initially a three-alarm commercial fire at Northeast Second Avenue and Main Street. Within half an hour, the blaze had fully involved the building. By 4:12 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a fourth alarm. Two blocks around the area were closed as crews continued to attack it. Crews from...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weaponPolice are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident. Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employeeDec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Detective Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information. A D V E R...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Legislator: Removing SROs is a 'mistake'

State senator wants school resource officer accountability, better training/oversight An elected leader from Troutdale is backing school resource officers at local schools — as long as they are properly trained and not abusing their powers — because the presence of law enforcement keeps students safe. State Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, released a statement discussing SRO programs while the practice is under a microscope across the region. The Portland, Parkrose and David Douglas School Districts have all removed school resource officers; the Reynolds School District has no SROs during contract negotiations; and the Gresham High officer was reassigned to district-level...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 in Review: Multnomah County crises

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

2021 in Review: Portland faced big problems

A new City Council faces increasing shootings and homicides, as COVID-19 variants slow office reopenings.This was the year the city's slogan could have been switched from "Keep Portland Weird" to just "Keep Portland." The recovery promised in January happened in fits, starts and reversals. Progress on solving big problems was slow at best. Heralded reopening plans faltered. Bad news frequently outweighed good. City Hall: The year started with a more center-left City Council and the threat of a recall hanging over Mayor Ted Wheeler. Consensus-builder Dan Ryan already had defeated the sometimes-controversial former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Here's how Multnomah County tackled heat deaths, homelessness and COVID in 2021

Oregon's most populous county had more money to spend, and greater challenges to face, than ever before. For Multnomah County — as for the world — 2021 was the year when everything was supposed to go back to normal. But it didn't. For the state's most populous county, that meant renewing the battle against the novel coronavirus as the area's local public health agency. But the county also brought to bear unprecedented resources to face the unabated challenges of chronic homelessness, gun violence and a deadly heat wave. Here's a look at the highs, and lows, from 2021 for...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

2021 in Review: Rocky return to school

Personnel shortages, student angst mark beginning of return to in-person teaching.Students across Portland were some of the most heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions that carried over into 2021. In April, after more than a year of attending school remotely, Portland Public Schools students headed back to classrooms, sort of. With a hybrid learning schedule, elementary students attended school for less than two-and-a-half hours per day, four days per week. Middle and high schoolers were face-to-face with their teachers and peers for just two and a half hours per day, twice per week. The rest of the time was spent learning...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Man who died from cold Christmas Day identified

UPDATE: Veteran with dementia apparent got lost after leaving VA hospital late Christmas Eve.The identity of the man who died from hypothermia on Christmas Day has been confirmed by officials. Henry Steele was reported missing by his family late Thursday night, according to Portland police. Steele reportedly got on a bus around 11 a.m. on Dec. 24 after leaving the Department of Veteran's Affairs Hospital in Southwest Portland. He was found deceased outside near North Columbia Boulevard. On Tuesday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner released a statement confirming Steele died from exposure to freezing temperatures. His identity was not released...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
221
Followers
2K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy