Ford to nearly double electric truck production based on high demand

By Andy Balaskovitz
energynews.us
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELECTRIC VEHICLES: Ford says it will nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 pickup truck based on a high number of advance registrations. (Associated Press) • State lawmakers and clean energy advocates will likely revisit efforts to repeal a law that provides ratepayer subsidies to two coal plants in...

energynews.us

CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
MotorBiscuit

Welcome Electric Canoo Truck Production to America

Arkansas and Oklahoma just got a little more exciting thanks to the electric Canoo truck, delivery van, and minivans that are on the way. The 2023 Canoo truck and other electric vehicles will be built in the United States, and we’re welcoming them with open arms. The Canoo truck...
CARS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

All-electric F-150 Lightning so popular that Ford cuts off buyers

If you have your name on the waiting list for the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning, be prepared to wait some more — and then some more and then. ... Well, you get the idea. The list is so long that some fans of America's bestselling pickup franchise won't get the 2022 model year and will need to wait until 2023 or even later.
CARS
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
Shore News Network

Electric truck battle heats up between Ford, GM as shares rise

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it will nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles as the model has already attracted nearly 200,000 reservations ahead of its arrival this spring at U.S. dealers. Ford’s announcement comes a...
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Ford to double F-150 Lightning production to 150,000 units a year

Ford is planning to nearly double production capacity of the all-electric F-150 Lightningpickup to 150,000 vehicles per year at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn,Michigan, to meet ‘soaring customer demand’. F-150 Lightning customer deliveries start in North America this spring. On Thursday, the first wave of reservation...
DEARBORN, MI
dbusiness.com

Ford to Double Annual Production of F-150 Lightning Pickups in Dearborn

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced plans to nearly double production of the F-150 Lightning pickup at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center to 150,000 trucks per year to meet demand for the first all-electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle, the F-Series. On Thursday, the first group of reservation...
DEARBORN, MI
energynews.us

After decades of resistance, Georgia Power will close 5 coal units

COAL: After decades of pushing to preserve its use of coal, Georgia Power plans to close five of its nine remaining coal-burning units no later than 2028. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) ALSO:. • A West Virginia Congress member calls for the revival of the National Coal Council after the Biden administration allowed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
energynews.us

Mismanaged peaker plants cost ratepayers millions, Minnesota agency says

POWER PLANTS: A Minnesota agency says three Xcel Energy peaker plants that were down for repairs or inspections during last February’s historic winter storm caused tens of millions of dollars in added costs that shouldn’t be paid by ratepayers. (Star Tribune) ELECTRIC VEHICLES:. • The ongoing Chevrolet Bolt...
MINNESOTA STATE
energynews.us

New solar shingles slim down installations and prices

SOLAR: A roofing company rolls out a solar shingle product that features a slim profile and will cost about $14,000 less than installing a traditional roof and panels separately. (Washington Post, Canary Media) ALSO: Researchers at Colorado’s National Renewable Energy Lab work to bring perovskite solar cells, which are cheaper...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI

