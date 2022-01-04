There is much ahead in 2022! – The Attractions Podcast
By Attractions Magazine Staff
attractionsmagazine.com
1 day ago
Join hosts Brittani and Seth as they bring you news and discussion about all things theme parks, as well as their thoughts on the latest movies, television, and video games on The Attractions Podcast. This week on...
Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Pass. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
Disney World offers Guests so many rides, shows, and attractions that Guests can often be overwhelmed with the number of choices. Over the years, Walt Disney World has built up an impressive collection of fun and exciting experiences. Rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Seven Dwarves Mine Train, and the infamous Splash Mountain are staples of the Disney Parks both domestic and international. Because of the success of these attractions, however, the lines for each of these rides can be quite lengthy.
Your new bundle of joy is here and you’re ready to bring them to the Most Magical Place on Earth. To help you make the most of your special time, I’ve put together my favorite tips for bringing a baby to Walt Disney World. An important note: please...
Take in fairy tale views of the Empire State Building at Somewhere Nowhere’s new Teardrop Igloos Experience!. Explore the ultimate fantasy land at Somewhere Nowhere—NYC’s magical rooftop lounge and highest nightclub. The bi-level space just launched 14 intimate igloos that are perfect for keeping rooftop season going all year long.
The holiday crowds have put a few things on pause in Disney World. Currently, some annual pass sales are paused, and tickets are sold out on certain days when Disney Park Passes are completely booked up. And during this time, bonus reservations haven’t been available for Annual Passholders, but now the perk is coming back for 2022!
Join hosts Brittani and Seth as they bring you news and discussion about all things theme parks, as well as their thoughts on the latest movies, television, and video games on The Attractions Podcast. This week on a holiday bonus episode of The Attractions Podcast, Brittani and Seth take a...
Each attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort has its own unique plot and theming that brings an adventure and story to life through details, immersive sets, and characters. Some attractions even feature their own narrators who help to guide Guests through the experience, providing insightful and important information along the way.
2021 brought new rides, re-imagined park experiences and a constant roller coaster of pandemic rules and regulations. Even with the tourism world in a state of change, theme parks are still recovering. Now we look back at our top 10 theme park videos from 2021. If you prefer to watch...
2021 was yet another complicated year in the theme park industry. From safety protocols coming and going, to new ride openings now and on the horizon, visiting your favorite parks still looks a bit different this year. Here’s a look back at our Top 10 theme park news stories of...
If you can’t make it to Magic Kingdom to catch Walt Disney World’s New Year’s Eve fireworks, don’t stress — Disney will be sharing a live stream broadcast of this year’s display. Fans can tune in from home to watch the New Year’s Eve...
Disney Festival of Holidays Invites Guests to a Joyous Celebration Filled with Diverse Festivities and Beloved Seasonal Traditions. Disney Festival of Holidays is an all-inclusive come one, come all celebration for the whole family. We had the joy of experiencing the heartwarming celebration that is as much educational as it is fun with traditions associated with Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. On our special family day, we enjoyed live entertainment, holiday shopping and eight food marketplaces that included adult beverages that added a little spice to our all-day adventure with our Disney Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport.
The latest chapter of EPCOT’s ongoing “re-imagining” has arrived around World Nature, as the new park entrance music can be heard in the area. Previously, the old Innoventions area music from 1994 could still be heard here, before it was replaced by holiday music for the 2021 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. You can hear what is perhaps the most beloved background music in Disney Parks history below:
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park has officially reopened today after a lengthy refurbishment. And Stitch, our favorite alien, is welcoming guests back to the water park!. This “sighting” is still socially distanced as all character meet-and-greets are now at Walt Disney World, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disney occasionally closes attractions, and these 9 were some of the toughest for fans to let go. Some rides close to make way for new lands. Others were re-themed around popular Disney films. Disney Imagineers often leave "Easter eggs" as nods to closed rides within the new attractions. The Tower...
When Guests go to a Disney Park, there are many areas in which they are allowed to explore! From the various lands, to all of the attractions and dining locations, it may take days for one Guest to feel like they have conquered the Park. But, there are also areas that Guests are not allowed in or on.
A donut inspired by the new Cirque du Soleil show at Disney Springs, “Drawn to Life,” is now available at the nearby Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew. The donut is $6.50 and Annual Passholders do get a discount. “Drawn to Life” Donut – $6.50. Looks can...
There were a ton of unhappy campers at Walt Disney World over the Christmas holiday. On Wednesday, Disney World's Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade debuted its first daytime performance of the season. Although, many park-goers weren't able to view the parade due to issues with the new Disney Genie+ app.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, a new merchandise collection is coming in 2022, starring the big cheese himself. The Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection was announced this morning. The collection will be released on shopDisney, but at this time, it’s unknown if it will...
Two major festivals are coming back to Disneyland in 2022. Disney has announced, via the Disney Parks Blog, that both the Lunar New year and Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will return after having been cancelled in 2021 while the park was closed due to COVID-19. The Lunar New Year festival will take place January 21st through February 13th while the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place March 4th through April 26th.
On New Year’s Eve 2021, we saw the last ride of Disney’s Magical Express. The bus service was the most convenient way to get to the theme park resort, as it meant you never even needed to rent a car for your Disney vacation. While the Magical Express said goodbye, its end has given others an opportunity to capture the business of those going to the most magical place on earth, and one of them, the Sunshine Flyer, launching in February 2022, is a fitting replacement, as its concept was actually inspired by a trip to Disney.
Comments / 0