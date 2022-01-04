There is much ahead in 2022! – The Attractions Podcast

Disney Festival of Holidays Invites Guests to a Joyous Celebration Filled with Diverse Festivities and Beloved Seasonal Traditions. Disney Festival of Holidays is an all-inclusive come one, come all celebration for the whole family. We had the joy of experiencing the heartwarming celebration that is as much educational as it is fun with traditions associated with Christmas, Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day. On our special family day, we enjoyed live entertainment, holiday shopping and eight food marketplaces that included adult beverages that added a little spice to our all-day adventure with our Disney Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport.

8 DAYS AGO