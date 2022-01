Kentucky has broken its own records for new COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, as Governor Andy Beshear reported 6,915 cases Tuesday. The positivity rate is at an all time high—21.74 percent and Governor Beshear says it’s proof that the omicron variant is now surging in the state just like it is the rest of the nation, so it is time to start masking up in public again, along with getting the vaccine.

