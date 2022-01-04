ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North County Weather 01.04.2022

kprl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny after morning clouds today in the north county, highs near 62. Tonight,...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Snow Arrives Thursday Morning

Yet another mainly sunny, but blustery day across the Tri-State; our Wednesday gave way to plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s, but this evening will bring about increasing cloud cover as the season’s first taste of winter weather inches ever closer to the region. After seeing temperatures close to 30° around dinner time, the mercury will fall toward the mid 20s by 10 o’clock. Temps will continue to fall into early Thursday morning - as the snowfall arrives, temperatures will be sitting in the middle of 20s area-wide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Significant Snow Expected Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You wouldn’t have known snow was on the way Wednesday given the sunshine and mild temperatures! Readings reached the 50s for Bowling Green during the afternoon. But MUCH colder air is set to pour into the region tonight, setting us up for accumulating snow Thursday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wgauradio.com

Winter weather advisory for north Ga mountain counties

There is a winter weather advisory for a handful of north Georgia mountain counties, with the possibility of snow and ice today in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Towns, and Union counties. From WSB TV…. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of north Georgia on Thursday. The advisory is...
GILMER COUNTY, GA
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
wfmd.com

Winter Weather Is Coming To Frederick County

The MDOT SHA will work to keep the roads clear. Frederick, Md (NS) – Winter weather is on the way tonight… and that means snow, slush, and ice. Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA) community relations manager Charlie Gischlar said crews prepare before the weather moves in. “If it’s...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
kq2.com

Wind Chill Advisory on Thursday

Bitter cold temperatures across the area this morning with lows in the single digits. Wind chills for most areas are around 10 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up into the single digits this afternoon. Wind chill will stay sub zero all day. Today we will have gradually clearing skies by the afternoon, with clouds moving back into the area overnight. Skies will clear again on Friday giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again on Friday, but most areas will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

Sub-zero wind chills continue

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The bitter cold will continue for the next few days, but the good news is that while it will still remain breezy at times, our winds will relax a little tonight and tomorrow. Wind speeds will drop to about 10-15 mph with gusts of...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County prepares for winter weather

DeSoto County crews spent the Wednesday preparing for winter weather that is expected this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for DeSoto County and the Mid-South that will go into effect starting at 3 am until 6 p.m. today. There is a chance of seeing a mixture of freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
alabamawx.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of North Alabama Tomorrow

THIS AFTERNOON: The sky is partly sunny across most of Alabama this afternoon… temperatures are mostly in the 57-62 degree range. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. TOMORROW: A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of North Alabama tomorrow… generally for areas north...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for 5 North Alabama counties

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has updated the Winter Weather Advisory that covers much of North Alabama. It is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday. The counties included are Colbert, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison. Cullman, Franklin, DeKalb, Lawrence, Marshall and Morgan counties were removed from the advisory...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy