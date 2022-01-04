ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech founder called on to step down after antisemitic email

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah tech company founder and onetime prominent figure in state Republican politics is facing calls to step down after he sent an email screed to a several fellow executives outlining an antisemitic vaccination conspiracy theory.

David Bateman, founder and board chair of the company Entrata, claimed the COVID-19 vaccine is part of a plot by "the Jews" to exterminate people, Fox13 reported.

The email attacks the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and urges people not to get it. It claims the pandemic and “systematic extermination of billions of people” will lead to an effort to “consolidate all the countries in the world under a single flag with totalitarian rule.”

The recipients included the owner of NBA’s Utah Jazz, Ryan Smith, GOP Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, a Democrat.

Bateman confirmed he sent the email in a text message to the news station. He said he had “nothing but love for the Jewish people” but he echoed the assertions in the email. The email contained his personal opinion and was intended for a few friends, he said.

He has retired as CEO of Entrata, a property management software company, but remains chair of the company’s board. Bateman has been a prominent figure in Utah Republican politics, financially bailing out the party when its legal debt mounted during a court fight over paths for candidates to get on the ballot. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

His email was met with shock and dismay from people like Blake McClary, another prominent Utah tech executive who runs the Salt Lake City chapter of Silicon Slopes, a nonprofit representing the state's tech industry. He tweeted a call for Bateman to step down from Entrata and “not embarrass us.”

Rabbi Avremi Zippel of Chabad Utah called the email “blatant anti-Semitism” and a “flaming pile of garbage” that could lead to real-world violence.

“We know how quickly things go from ridiculous conspiracy theories online and in emails, how that jumps to violence rather quickly,” he said.

The COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. were tested in tens of thousands of people and proven to be both safe and effective at dramatically reducing the risk of serious disease and death. The vaccines now have been given to millions of Americans, and that real-world use plus extra government safety tracking have made clear that serious side effects are extremely rare -- and that any risk is far lower than the risks posed by COVID-19.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSTU-TV.

Related
Anchorage Daily News

A tech exec sent an antisemitic email about vaccines to lawmakers and business leaders. He resigned hours later.

A Utah tech executive acknowledged his email opining about coronavirus vaccines to state lawmakers and business executives “sounds bonkers.” But he sent it anyway. “I believe there is a sadistic effort underway to euthanize the American people,” Dave Bateman, co-founder of Entrata, a property management software company, wrote Tuesday, KSTU first reported.
SOFTWARE
ksl.com

Fallout continues from Utah tech boss' antisemitic COVID-19 conspiracy email

Dave Bateman, CEO of Entrata, on Sept. 2, 2015. A profoundly antisemitic email authored by the one-time Utah tech entrepreneur Tuesday morning led to his ouster from the company he founded in 2003 by the end of the day and is continuing to draw widespread national criticism and condemnation. (Stacie Scott, Deseret News) Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Law.com

Stepping Down But Not Out: Hausfeld Talks Coming Focus on Climate Change, Big Tech

After chairing the Hausfeld law firm for 13 years, starting next year, Michael D. Hausfeld will step back into his new role as chair emeritus. That does not mean he is stepping down, he points out. As reported previously by The National Law Journal, the global boutique litigation firm with five offices in the U.S. and seven in Europe, is undergoing a leadership transition. Hausfeld’s career has included major human rights, discrimination as well as antitrust and environmental law cases. I sat down with him to take a look back at his legacy and talk about what advice he would give to the next generation of lawyers.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Here’s our cheat sheet for 2022’s tech lawsuits

If you really want to know what’s going on in tech, it’s hard to beat litigation. Lawsuits go far beyond all those glossy product launches and those “we share your concerns and are taking them seriously” press releases. Instead they unearth hidden documents, force reclusive executives to testify and bring secret feuds out into an open courtroom where the rest of us might get called for jury duty.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
CNBC

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records were subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. "I wasn't there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena," Lindell said in a text message to CNBC.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Federal prisons director stepping down after rocky tenure atop agency

Michael Carvajal, director of the federal Bureau of Prisons, is stepping down from his post, an agency spokesperson told NBC News Wednesday. "After over 30 years in the BOP, Director Michael Carvajal has announced his retirement. He will remain in his role until a new Director is appointed,” said spokesperson Donald Murphy in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Merrick Garland's speech on the eve of the January 6 riot anniversary was the perfect response to critics who want faster action against Trumpworld, legal experts said

Attorney General Merrick Garland urged patience for the January 6 investigation in a public address. Former prosecutors said the speech hit the mark ahead of the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Garland said perpetrators "at any level" would be held accountable for the "unprecedented" attack. The pressure was on Attorney...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

California deputy district attorney who spoke out against vaccine mandates dies of COVID complications at age 46

Kelly Ernby, an Orange County, California deputy district attorney who recently ran for state assembly and regularly spoke out against vaccine mandates, has died of complications from COVID-19. The 46-year-old's death was announced on Monday by her friends, family members and colleagues. Ernby, who resided in Huntington Beach according to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
