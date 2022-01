Cooper Kupp only knows he's finishing up one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history because people won't stop telling him about it. The Los Angeles Rams' star wideout insists he doesn't watch any sports television heralding his achievements, and he refuses to read up on himself online. His fleeting time outside the Rams' training complex and stadiums during the season is reserved for his wife and kids.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO