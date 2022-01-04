ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

STATEMENT: CAP Applauds Schumer’s Push To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

By Contact Sam Hananel
American Progress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, D.C. — This week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made it crystal clear that “the Senate must advance systemic democracy reforms to repair our republic.” The Senate has before it two paramount pieces of legislation: the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act....

