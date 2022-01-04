STATEMENT: CAP Applauds Schumer’s Push To Pass Voting Rights Legislation

As it became clear he had lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump attempted to exploit a 135-year-old law to cling to power. The Electoral Count Act was put in place in 1887 to prevent constitutional crises like the one sparked by the controversial 1876 contest between Rutherford B. Hayes and Samuel J. Tilden. But the ECA is famously vague, and John Eastman, a conservative attorney working with Trump, drafted a plan, based on a dubious interpretation of the law, for Mike Pence to dismiss electors in seven key states and declare Trump the winner—the matter would then, after objection, be settled in the House, where Trump would likely prevail. Pence ultimately didn’t go along with it, angering Trump and his supporters, who called for his hanging as they stormed the Capitol to block Biden’s certification. But it doesn’t take a great leap of imagination to picture a scenario in which Pence, an otherwise obsequious auxiliary of the former president, bent to the pressure and sent the country into chaos.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 16 HOURS AGO