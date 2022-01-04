ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins Prospect Oskar Steen Deserves More NHL Playing Time

By Scott Roche
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 16-day break, the Boston Bruins have returned with two of their better performances in the 2021-22 season. They rallied for a 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on New Years Day, then followed that up with a very impressive 5-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings Sunday....

CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
bardown.com

Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Boston Bruins Need To Find An NHL Spot For Steen

The Boston Bruins have long been badly in need of younger players to develop and bust through to challenge for spots at the NHL roster. Jack Studnicka has not been able to do it this season while admittedly not exactly getting a decent stretch to show what he can do after an impressive training camp. But Oskar Steen has done more with fewer chances while getting less fanfare to this point than Studnicka and did it again in last weekend’s matinee win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens VP Gorton’s Top Moves as Bruins GM

Officially speaking, Jeff Gorton never got to be the full-time general manager of the Boston Bruins. In hindsight, the current Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations probably deserved the title, especially looking back at his best moves in the role on an interim basis. Gorton took over for...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Wild recall prospects Rossi, Boldy; will make NHL debuts vs. Bruins

The Minnesota Wild are recalling top prospects Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi for Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins. Head coach Dean Evason confirmed the news during a radio interview on KFAN Minnesota Tuesday morning saying that both will make their NHL debuts. Rossi was the Wild's ninth overall pick...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Says Tuukka Rask Has Looked Good In Practice, Outlines Next Steps For Goaltender’s Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask has been back with the Bruins for a while now, but he’s yet to officially sign with the team. That mere formality may be a matter of days away, as Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy outlined the next steps for the team and the veteran goaltender. Rask has been practicing with the only NHL team that he’s ever played for over the last several weeks, and some game action seems to be right around the corner. Cassidy said that Rask has looked like his usual self during practice, as the 34-year-old works his way back from...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins add four more to COVID list

The Bruins are indeed not out of the COVID woods yet. Just a few days after winger Karson Kuhlman landed in the COVID protocols, Tuesday morning saw the Bruins add Jake DeBrusk and three team staff members to the COVID list. That makes it 12 different Bruins players who have...
NHL
theScore

Rask signs PTO with Bruins' AHL team, expects to be back in NHL soon

Goaltender Tuukka Rask signed a professional tryout agreement with the AHL's Providence Bruins, the team announced Thursday. Providence expects him to start on Friday. Rask believes he'll only need one or two games in the minors before signing a new contract to return to the Boston Bruins. "We have a...
NHL
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Compares ‘Stocky’ Oskar Steen To One Of Bruins’ Best

Oskar Steen has been given an extended opportunity lately for the Boston Bruins and he’s running with it. Through five games this season Steen has recorded five points — including his first career NHL goal, which was done in an absolutely wild way — and is riding a two-game point streak heading into the Bruins’ Thursday night tilt with the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.
NHL
Sun-Journal

NHL notebook: Rask signs with Providence, prepares for return to Bruins

BOSTON — Goalie Tuukka Rask is inching closer to a return to the Boston Bruins, signing a professional tryout agreement with Providence of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Rask, currently a free agent, has spent 14 seasons with the Bruins. He is the franchise leader in wins, but...
NHL
NBC Sports

Providence Bruins sign Tuukka Rask as veteran goalie nears NHL return

Tuukka Rask has taken the next step toward making his return to the NHL. The Boston Bruins' AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins, announced Thursday that they have signed the veteran goaltender to a professional tryout agreement. Rask was expected to start Friday night for the P-Bruins vs. the Lehigh Valley...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Bergeron Passes Bourque, Steen, Haula & More

After a 16-day break, the Boston Bruins returned to the ice on New Years Day to begin their vaunted stretch of 56 games left in the regular season through the end of April. It’s certainly going to have a 2020-21 season compacted schedule feel for the Black and Gold. In this week’s edition of Bruins Weekly, we look back at a very busy week that was coach Bruce Cassidy and his team.
NHL
NHL

Hischier Skates, Hamilton Has Surgery | INJURY REPORT

Hischier could return soon while Hamilton is out indefinitely; Bernier shutdown for season. Devils captain Nico Hischier (lower-body) skated on his own Wednesday and could return to the lineup Thursday when New Jersey hosts Columbus. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton underwent surgery for a broken jaw and will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
NHL

