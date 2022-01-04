These 21 Posts About Cats & Dogs Will Have Your New Year Ringing With Laughter

The start of a new year has been the reason for celebrations for thousands of years. The first record of festivities of New Year are from ancient Babylon, 4,000 years ago. According to The History Channel website, Babylonians celebrated the first new moon following the vernal equinox—a day in late March with an equal amount of sunlight and darkness. The celebration was named Akitu and had religious importance. However, not all New Year traditions have such a logical origin. To celebrate the New Year in modern times, the most iconic tradition is dropping a giant ball in New York City’s Times Square at the stroke of midnight. Millions of people around the world watch the event, which has taken place almost every year since 1907. In Mexico, families walk in circles around the outside of the house at midnight with luggage to say farewell to the “Old Year” leaving. South Africans celebrate the date by throwing old furniture or broken appliances out of the window — an occasion many women around the world can relate to. New Year traditions are endless and found in every country in the world. Cultures hang on superstitions to ensure their good destiny for the coming year, but why superstitions? Some of the world’s most well-known superstitions originated from the best logic and reasoning including those that Americans observe.

SPAIN ・ 6 DAYS AGO