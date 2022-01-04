ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Update Regarding Ryan Pace's Future.

 1 day ago

It's no secret, we're going to see some changes this offseason when it comes to the Chicago Bears. We're going to see a change at head coach, some roster changes and possibly a change regarding team president Ted Phillips....

FanSided

This is reason enough for Chicago Bears to move on from Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears have spent the past couple of weeks debating whether or not to retain Ryan Pace for next season. The decision should be easier than they are making it, but they are committed to Pace and seem to like him like a son. However, when watching their team beat down the New York Giants, thought should have cast over George McCaskey as to what he should do with Ryan Pace.
FanSided

Could Ryan Pace cost Chicago Bears Jim Harbaugh

The Chicago Bears have yet to decide on the status of General Manager Ryan Pace, but reports seem to lean towards him being retained. This is big news for the fans of the organization because Pace will have the call on who he hires as the next head coach. Even if he changes roles, his say in the hiring of the football operations or next GM would go a long way in their head coach search.
windycitygridiron.com

Bears Banter: What's the deal with Ryan Pace?

There's just one game to go in the Chicago Bears season, does that mean that Matt Nagy will be the coach for just one more game as well? It certainly seems to be trending that way, but what about Ryan Pace?. While there's plenty of noise around the firing...
FanSided

Oh my god, Bears insider says team might actually keep Ryan Pace

A Chicago Bears insider has heard from "very good sources" that general manager Ryan Pace is likely to remain with the organization. The Chicago Bears are coming off an impressive 29-3 victory over a bad New York Giants team. Despite that, the Bears are 6-10 on the year and all attention will be on them regarding whether they keep head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. For the latter, one insider believes that his job may be safe.
Popculture

Antonio Brown 'Reveals' Why He Quit Buccaneers Game

Antonio Brown made headlines on Sunday afternoon when he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. And it looks like the reason for his exit has been revealed. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports was told by Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians that Brown refused to return to the game in the second half when he was told to. On Instagram Monday, Brown sarcastically revealed why he left during the middle of the game. On his Instagram Story, he uploaded a photo of himself in his pre-game outfit and captioned it, "I knew the game was still going I left cause I'm super gremlin." "Super gremlin" is a reference to a Kodak Black song of the same name.
Larry Brown Sports

Bucs have not yet released Antonio Brown for 1 key reason

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made clear that Antonio Brown is finished as a member of the organization. As of Monday night, however, he still was, at least officially. The Buccaneers did not release Brown on Monday one day after the wide receiver's bizarre sideline meltdown against the Jets. That does not mean the organization has had a change of heart. The Buccaneers are in communication with the NFL about how to handle the release, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
ClutchPoints

Titans make big Julio Jones move ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans were hoping Julio Jones could help the offense reach new heights in 2021 after acquiring the veteran wideout in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. That has been far from the case, however, as Jones has spent more time battling injury than actually contributing on the field. His latest setback saw him placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list, but it seems he should be ready to return for the regular-season finale on Sunday. According to Field Yates, the Titans activated Jones from the COVID-19 list on Monday.
NBC Chicago

Top Bears Head Coach Candidates If Matt Nagy Fired on Black Monday

6 Bears head coach candidates if Nagy fired next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With only one game left in the season, all Bears fans want to think about is the team's future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they've been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?
Yardbarker

Kellen Mond took note of coach Mike Zimmer's harsh comment

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was surprisingly cold when asked about Kellen Mond after Sunday night's game, and it would appear the rookie quarterback took note. The Vikings were eliminated from postseason contention following their 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kirk Cousins missed the game due to COVID protocols, which led the Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback. Mannion went 22-for-36 for 189 yards and a touchdown but was unproductive and did not have the Vikings competitive in the game.
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there's been some question as to whether or not the team's starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has amazing quote about Ben Roethlisberger farewell

Monday is likely to be Ben Roethlisberger's final game at Heinz Field, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to spoil the party. Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett is particularly aware of the significance of Monday's game. Speaking to ESPN prior to kickoff, Garrett had a fantastic one-liner about celebrating the occasion with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt had words for Baker Mayfield after batting down pass

T.J. Watt had some words for Baker Mayfield after blocking a pass thrown by the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday night. Watt's Pittsburgh Steelers were leading Mayfield's Browns 13-0 in the third quarter and Cleveland had the ball at its 43 on a second-and-7. Mayfield took a snap from the shotgun in an empty backfield set with five receivers going out for routes. It was an obvious passing play, so Watt sat back in coverage rather than rush Mayfield.
FanSided

Here's what Patrick Mahomes said to Ja'Marr Chase after Bengals' thrilling win

We're joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja'Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
ClutchPoints

Peyton Manning drops brutally honest take on Browns players Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb

Since retiring from the NFL, Peyton Manning has done many things. One of the most popular new jobs for Peyton has been as a video-cast superstar on the set of the "Manningcast." He has had many famous athletes and celebrities on the show as he discusses Monday Night Football in his way, from his couch with his brother. On Monday, the telecast included Peyton getting real on why the Cleveland Browns were struggling to move the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
