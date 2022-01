Salesforce veteran joins Acqueon as the company moves into its next growth phase. Acqueon, a leading conversational engagement software company, today announced it has appointed Patrick Beyries Chief Product Officer for the company. Since 2005, Acqueon has been innovating proactive customer engagement with platform-agnostic software that connects Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Conversational AI, and Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), leveraging all three for better communication with customers and better distribution of work to agents and associates. The company’s software orchestrates multi-channel, multi-touch outreach for sales, service, collections, and loyalty development.

