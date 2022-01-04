ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenant Claims Health Complications Caused by Renovations at Bellaire Village Apartments

By Kevin Hodge
 1 day ago

Those living at Bellaire Village Apartments are still upset with the on-going renovations.

While work is being done, those that live there have had to move out so workers could update the buildings and rooms.

However, tenants are coming back to much of the work still left to do.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said she’s had health complications due to the dust from construction being thrown around her apartment.

“When you inhale that it’s really heavy on you,” she said. “We did end up with bronchitis-like kind of infections in our lungs and no real apology.”

Workers coming in and out have also been a big concern.

“The biggest concerns is the in and out, the people that don’t give us the respect of the 24 hour notice so we just have strangers walking in and out of our apartments and sometimes they don’t even knock,” she said.

Not only does she and other tenants say their privacy is being violated, but the workers are also running up their electricity bills.

“During the time that I was gone there was a $45 charge which isn’t huge but I don’t know what the rest of the month is going to be,” said the anonymous tenant. “I know that they’re still continuing to use the electric when we’re not there but we’ll come back and there’ll be cords in and out.”

The renovations are taking longer than anticipated, and owner PK Companies says it’s mostly due to the long wait times to get materials because of supply chain issues.

However, those living there say that should have been taken into account before the project even started.

