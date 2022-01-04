ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried ‘chicken’ across United States

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Yum Brands Inc’s KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried “chicken” from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

You Should Never Order The Grilled Chicken Sandwich From McDonald's. Here's Why

Associated with greasy cheeseburgers, salty fries, and decadent milkshakes, fast food has long been considered something to avoid if you're trying to be health-conscious. However, in the last few years, many fast food chains have begun adding healthier options to their menus, like salads, fruit, and low fat and lower-calorie dishes. One chain that has been working diligently to offer healthier foods to patrons is McDonald's. While you can still find the iconic Big Mac and famous fries at the Golden Arches, you can also find a variety of lighter fare. There's the garden salad with chicken, the fruit and yogurt parfait, the Egg White Delight McMuffin, and apple slices to swap out for fries (via Women's Health).
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfc Chicken#Impossible Foods#Food Drink#Reuters#Yum Brands Inc#Beyond Meat Inc#Yum S Kfc#Taco Bell#Pizza Hut#The Beyond Fried Chicken
Popculture

Jack in the Box Buying Fast-Food Chain for $575 Million

A tectonic shift is coming in the fast-food industry. Jack in the Box is buying Del Taco, according to a report by CNBC, merging two beloved chains into one big company. Both hope to benefit from shared resources and greater scale. Jack in the Box will pay about $575 million...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ComicBook

McDonald's Just Made a Move to Take Back Control From DoorDash and Uber Eats

McDonald's today announced a pair of deals with DoorDash and Uber Eats, opening the door for delivery to be integrated in McDonald's mobile app and giving more favorable terms to McDonald's franchisees. Details of the deals were not disclosed publicly, and it should theoretically not change the consumer experience, but McDonald's touted potential for higher profits and more control. The company got into delivery in 2017 via an exclusive deal with Uber Eats, and delivery services have become more important to the bottom line than ever since the start of the covid-19 pandemic popularized ordering in from virtually any restaurant.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Walmart McDonald's Locations Are Being Replaced With an Unexpected Option

As shoppers will know, Walmart has gradually closed down a lot of McDonald's restaurants that previously used to be a key part of the retail chain's experience. However, a surprising newcomer is looking to take over the abandoned storefronts and revitalize them. According to a recent report by Eat This, Not That, Shawarma Press has opened up several locations inside of Walmarts, and further expansion could be in the cards.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Truth About KFC's Famous Mashed Potatoes

When it comes to a side for crispy fried chicken, you could do far worse than a comforting pile of creamy mashed potatoes topped with peppery gravy. Dished out in petite plastic containers and family-size tubs, or serving as the base of a Famous Bowl, KFC's mashed potatoes have been consumed by millions. Most people have likely given little thought to what exactly is in them or how they're made — after all, it sounds like it's all in the self-explanatory name of the dish itself. However, there's a lot more to KFC's seemingly simple potatoes than meets the eye (and the taste buds).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
Las Vegas Herald

Chicken tenders removed from menus in US due to supply chain issues

Chicken tenders may become a victim of failing supply chains, resulting in shortages in U.S. restaurants and grocery stores. The price of breast tenders rose from $3.44 per pound last year to $3.54 per pound, but last week, the price went up to $3.98 per pound. The Biden administration has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Handing Out Free Double Cheeseburgers Today

It feels like every day this month has been a Mariah Carey promotion at McDonald's at this point. Yet, I'm told this is only day number 10 of the ballyhoo. McDonald's is in the midst of 12 straight days of discounts tied to Carey's favorite menu items. Each day features an item you can get for free if you spend just $1 in the McD's mobile app. On Wednesday, December 22, you can grab a free Double Cheeseburger when you make that $1 purchase. Just click into the deal on the app, and lunch is served.
RESTAURANTS
CNN

Taco Bell is adding a surprising new menu item

New York (CNNN Business) — Taco Bell is adding a new menu item that fans might not associate with the taco chain — and it's only available for a week. The fast food restaurant is adding crispy chicken wings beginning January 6 for a limited time at its US locations. Taco Bell said each order contains five, bone-in wings that are coated in a queso seasoning and served with a spicy ranch dipping sauce. They'll be sold only after 2 pm and cost $5.99.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy