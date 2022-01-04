ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals reveal jersey combo for season-ending tilt with Browns

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
From a jersey combo standpoint, the Cincinnati Bengals will roll out a tried-and-true winning look in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

Per the team, the Bengals will wear white jerseys, black pants and white socks on Sunday in Cleveland — a combo they’re 3-1 in this year.

A week ago, the Bengals used the orange version of their redesigned jerseys and pulled off an upset of the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs. They were 8-2 over their last 10 games in an orange top entering that AFC North-clinching win.

This weekend, the Bengals will take another winning combo into a game against a Baker Mayfield-less Browns team with plenty at stake in terms of playoff seeding:

NFL
