SURPRISE, Ariz. - For close to half of his 37 years, Mario Lisson has thought about the razor-thin line between reaching his dream and not. Those thoughts don't sneak into his head so much anymore. But having played 1,145 games in the minors, 652 in foreign leagues and none in the majors, they will always linger. Especially since he's still trying to make it.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO