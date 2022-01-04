ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! Carrie Underwood Performs In Cobra Kai Netflix Series

By Miranda Grimm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Cobra Kai's much-anticipated fourth season featured a surprise cameo from Carrie Underwood!. Carrie rocked a red leather mini-skirt and jacket and performed a cover of Survivor’s “The Moment Of The Truth,” a song that...

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It After Seeing Her 'CMA Country Christmas' Performance

Country music powerhouse Carrie Underwood absolutely owned her performance of a Christmas classic during this year's CMA Country Christmas. The star-studded event was hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, who recently won "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the 2021 CMA Awards. Other performers included Jimmie Allen, Pistol Annies, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, The Shindellas and Louis York.
Carrie Underwood
Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!. In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC has also announced on a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
It’s Almost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Stretchy Pants’ Time Again

Carrie Underwood is done with work for the year and ready to get into the week of Christmas with her husband and two sons near Nashville, and she’s ready to get her “Stretchy Pants” on. Carrie’s team shared on Twitter last night (12/19), “It’s almost #StretchyPants time...
Jenny McCarthy Sings And Sounds Like Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood provided the vocals for host Jenny McCarthy on The Masked Singer on Fox during a recent episode and took to her socials to share. After her co-hosts on the show referred to the fact that Jenny can’t sing, she belted out some amazing vocals, and, well, it was Carrie’s voice they were hearing, not Jenny’s.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood And John Legend Cover Blake Shelton Hit

Carrie Underwood and John Legend covered Blake Shelton’s 20-year-old- hit, “Austin,” performing it together on John’s online show from NBC’s The Voice, “Trailer talk.”. John posted a video of the performance and interview with Carrie on his Instagram, writing, “I sat down with @carrieunderwood...
Carrie Underwood’s Been Working on Her Legs and Fans Have Noticed

Proving she doesn’t miss a single leg day, country music star Carrie Underwood has been working on her lower body and fans are definitely taking notice. PopCulture reported that after she kicked off night three of her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency on December 4th, Carrie Underwood’s fans immediately zoomed in on her legs during the show. The country singer then shared some snapshots of her performance with the caption, “This is most definitely my happy place! Thanks to all those who came to the first shows! We saw so many familiar faces…you guys rock!”
Carrie Underwood Recalls How Her Father Supported Her Love of Music

Who is the person that wiped your tears away during your first heartbreak? What person listens to everything you have to say? Name the first person you run to when you are at your breaking point. For many people, the first person you think of is your parents, right? Well, that was the case for Carrie Underwood, too.
Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Top Movies to Watch Over Holiday Break

If you ever wanted to know what country music superstar Carrie Underwood watches during the holiday break, well you’re in luck. Recently, Underwood took to Instagram to share her favorite movies. These aren’t just Christmas movies, either. The singer is a big fan of comedies. She has a few surprise movies on her list. Also, she has a film of her own that she hopes that fans are going to enjoy during the holiday season.
‘Cobra Kai’ star Jacob Bertrand talks season 4 of Netflix series

If you don’t have plans for New Year’s Eve, get ready for some action! Season four of the Netflix series “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Friday, and this season has rivals coming together to fight a common enemy. Before battling it out to save karate in the valley, actor Jacob Bertrand who plays “Hawk,” spoke […]
Cobra Kai: 5 Lessons From The Redemption Series

I remember when I was a child I used to watch the Karate Kid every time it was played on TV. It didn't matter that he had seen the movies 100 times before. He loved the story of Daniel Larusso ( Ralph Macchio ). I remember watching the first season...
Carrie Underwood Hilariously Offered Her Signature Vocals to Help Jenny McCarthy on ‘The Masked Singer’

Country superstar Carrie Underwood stepped in to lend a hand, or voice, to “The Masked Singer” judge Jenny McCarthy. Earlier this week on the singing competition, fellow judges Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger sang a duet with two of the contestants, Banana Split and Queen of Hearts. McCarthy initially accepted that she and judge Ken Jeong wouldn’t be invited up on stage. Until Jeong totally threw her under the bus.
How Cobra Kai Pulled Off Country Star [Spoiler]'s Surprise Performance

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of Cobra Kai Season 4.  The All Valley Karate Tournament was very much a “Moment of Truth” for the kids of Cobra Kai, so what better time to revisit The Karate Kid‘s classic track with a little help from a country superstar? In Episode 9 of Season 4, Carrie Underwood makes a surprise appearance at the tourney to perform Survivor’s 1984 hit “The Moment of Truth,” just in time to give the kids a bit of encouragement before their fights. “One thing I have learned is that everyone gets their shot, their chance in the spotlight,” Underwood...
'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Takes Netflix Series to Brave New Heights (Review)

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, it has gained a big following as it pays homage to The Karate Kid franchise. And now that the show has moved to Netflix, the fanbase has only gotten stronger. But moving to a bigger platform is not the only reason the show is popular. Co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are telling a story that is original but also has the elements that made The Karate Kid one of the top films in the 1980s. Season 4, which begins streaming on Netflix New Year's Eve, proves that the series is not going anywhere anytime soon.
Cobra Kai Goes Viral As Netflix Viewers Weigh In On Season 4

The newest season of Cobra Kai is out in the world and fans are excited about the latest entry. Season 4 sees franchise stars Ralph Macho and William Zabka back in the saddle again as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. However, this is a new generation of the Karate Kid franchise so a bunch of younger students are along for the ride as well. Back in the YouTube TV days, Cobra Kai was a bit of an oddity for viewers, but always brought in people to watch. Call it a benefit of being a continuation of a beloved movie series, or just credit the team for providing a fun show on a platform that reached so many eyeballs. One thing is clear, people love Cobra Kai. Now, Netflix plays host to the show, and viewers have been getting up to speed on the past seasons. With Season 4 finally here, it feels like a lot of the dedicated fanbase is jumping right in and letting their opinions be known on social media.
