Surprise! Carrie Underwood Performs In Cobra Kai Netflix Series

The newest season of Cobra Kai is out in the world and fans are excited about the latest entry. Season 4 sees franchise stars Ralph Macho and William Zabka back in the saddle again as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. However, this is a new generation of the Karate Kid franchise so a bunch of younger students are along for the ride as well. Back in the YouTube TV days, Cobra Kai was a bit of an oddity for viewers, but always brought in people to watch. Call it a benefit of being a continuation of a beloved movie series, or just credit the team for providing a fun show on a platform that reached so many eyeballs. One thing is clear, people love Cobra Kai. Now, Netflix plays host to the show, and viewers have been getting up to speed on the past seasons. With Season 4 finally here, it feels like a lot of the dedicated fanbase is jumping right in and letting their opinions be known on social media.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO