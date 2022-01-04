Maren Morris Teases New Song Dropping Friday

Kane Brown revealed the news of his new song “Whiskey Sour” on social media via a video, which he captioned, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th tag a friend.” The caption also included the hashtag #WhiskeySour, and finds the country superstar in the kitchen of his Tennessee home singing along to the unreleased new song, which was playing through a speaker situated on the countertop beside him. Listen to the clip of “Whiskey Sour” – here.

