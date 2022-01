Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be in line to play his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. During a media session at practice earlier in the week, the 18-year NFL veteran implied that the Week 17 AFC North tilt will be his last home game as a Steelers. Although this season hasn’t entirely gone according to plan, Roethilsberger, 39, is a franchise icon and will always be remembered for delivering two Super Bowls to Pittsburgh over the course of his career.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO