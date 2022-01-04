ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Andre Dickens wants the job

By Patricia Murphy
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
My main takeaway from attending the inauguration of Andre Dickens on Monday was, “Wow, this guy really wants the job.”. There he was, dressed in a trim black suit, pocket square, and no overcoat on the blustery 35-degree day, practically exploding with enthusiasm at the work he was about to...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

National park working on first trail plan in history

Under a new leader, one of the country’s most visited national parks is working on a plan to revamp its trail system. The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area (CRNRA) spans 48 miles along the Chattahoochee and includes 15 land units. In 2020, it saw 3.5 million visitors, making it the country’s 16th most visited national park. It also contains about 20% of metro Atlanta’s greenspace and is home to hundreds of bird species.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Owner of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar bringing tapas to Atlanta this spring

The celebrity hairstylist behind popular Atlanta eatery Gocha’s Breakfast Bar is expanding her horizons with a new tapas concept. Gocha Hawkins, who opened Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in January 2019, with a second location in Fayetteville opening in 2020, plans to debut Gocha’s Tapas Bar in April. Located at 5829 Campbellton Road SW in the Sandtown Crossing development, the restaurant will have a 1,500-square-foot interior and a 2,100-square-foot patio.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Check out the menu for Todd Ginsberg’s new Atlanta restaurant, Dirty Rascal

Dirty Rascal, chef Todd Ginsberg’s newest restaurant, is set to debut Jan. 5 inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel. Ginsberg, who also co-owns and operates several metro Atlanta restaurants including General Muir, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Yalla and Fred’s Meat & Bread, is partnering with Executive Chef Josh Hopkins, formerly of Empire State South, on the lobby-level eatery. The modern Italian-American menu, “reminiscent of institutions you might find in 1960s New York or off-the-strip Las Vegas,” according to a press release, will have separate breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Hopkins, who most recently served as director of culinary operations for Rye Restaurants, co-owned by Ginsberg, will oversee the daily operation of the restaurant.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

So Steve Harvey is now a judge? At least he plays one on TV

The ABC show ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ debuted Jan. 4 in prime time. Steve Harvey has never been to law school. He has no legal degree. But millions have listened to the comic’s advice on his multiple talk shows and purchased his many best-selling self-help books. So it only seems natural for the man to star in his own prime-time show on ABC dubbed ‘Judge Steve Harvey.”
