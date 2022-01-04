OPINION: Andre Dickens wants the job

Dirty Rascal, chef Todd Ginsberg’s newest restaurant, is set to debut Jan. 5 inside the Thompson Buckhead hotel. Ginsberg, who also co-owns and operates several metro Atlanta restaurants including General Muir, Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Yalla and Fred’s Meat & Bread, is partnering with Executive Chef Josh Hopkins, formerly of Empire State South, on the lobby-level eatery. The modern Italian-American menu, “reminiscent of institutions you might find in 1960s New York or off-the-strip Las Vegas,” according to a press release, will have separate breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. Hopkins, who most recently served as director of culinary operations for Rye Restaurants, co-owned by Ginsberg, will oversee the daily operation of the restaurant.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO