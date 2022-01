LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Yung Miami might have just reignited relationship rumors after celebrating New Year’s Eve with Diddy! The City Girl took to Instagram yesterday to update her followers on how she celebrated the holiday, sharing a photo carousel of herself and her alleged boo posting together in a living room. In the first photo, the 27-year-old rapper wore a stunning, gold, curve-hugging cut-out dress that featured a super high slit that showed off her toned legs. Sitting right by her side was Diddy, who wore an all-red ensemble to bring in the new year. In the next photo, the “Rap Freaks” rapper shared a champagne toast with the 52-year-old, as the two were all smiles as they toasted to the new year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO