If you like to flat iron your type-4 hair on occasion and want to minimize the possibility of, you know, extreme heat damage, you need to find the right flat iron for natural hair. But if you've been burned by a poor-quality hair straightener before (I mean that both ways), you know that finding the right styling tools for your hair type, texture, length, and budget isn't easy. What works for your friend's 3b hair might not work for your 4c hair, so you want to make sure you find a straightener that's equipped with all the features to suit your hair needs and mitigate the damage. And to help you make the right choice, we turned to celeb hairstylists Annagjid "Kee" Taylor and David Lopez to explain exactly what to look for in a flat iron.

HAIR CARE ・ 8 DAYS AGO