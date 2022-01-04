ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ghostface Killah ft. Shaun Wiah “Let Me Touch Ya,” Vado ft. Lloyd Banks & Dave East “Respect The Jux (Remix)” & More | Daily Visuals 1.3.22

mycolumbuspower.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Ghostface Killah is one of the few members of Wu-Tang who still to this day continues to drop new material and keep the Wu sound going strong and though it’s been a minute since we’ve last heard from Tony Stark, he...

mycolumbuspower.com

Comments / 1

Related
mycolumbuspower.com

Watch: Mickey Guyton Shares Her Battles With Systemic Racism In Country Music On Facebook Watch Show, ‘Face to Face with Becky G’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Global superstar, actress and activist Becky G released the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show, “Face to Face with Becky G.” She is joined by country singer and multi-Grammy nominee Mickey Guyton who shares her personal experiences confronting racism and sexism in the world of country music as a Black female artist.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Dame Dash Says Kanye West Was the Only One at Roc-A-Fella to Give Him ‘Proper Respect’

Dame Dash says no one at Roc-A-Fella ever showed him “proper respect”—except for Kanye West. The hip-hop mogul made the claim in the latest episode of Bootleg Kev’s eponymous podcast, where he briefly discussed Ye’s explosive Drink Champs interview. During the extensive two-part sit down, Ye praised Dash as a “visionary” and even described him as the “original Black hipster.” Dash, who co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records alongside Jay-Z, was seemingly flattered by the compliment, but was hesitant to speak too much on the Donda artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave East
Person
Lloyd Banks
Person
Ghostface Killah
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Memphis Rapper Big30 Reveals How Many Millions He Made From Rap In 2 Years

It appears Moneybagg Yo’s N-Less Entertainment pupil Big30 has picked up on the “Wockesha” rapper’s entrepreneurial mindset. In a series of Instagram stories Big30 previously shared that began recirculating on Friday (December 31), the Memphis rapper flossed the multi-million dollar gross earnings he has managed to rake in since becoming a mainstream rapper in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Addresses Meek Mill Relationship

During an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Rick Ross updated his fans on the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following rumors that they were feuding earlier this year. The Florida-based rapper said on Thursday evening (December 9) that he wants to see Meek Mill succeed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lloyd Banks Dave East#Wings#Sada Baby
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Explains Why Relationship With Lil Baby Might Not Work

Saweetie and Lil Baby have been intermingled in dating rumors after it was reported that Baby spent hundreds of thousands on the rapper during a shopping trip. While it may seem as though they're definitely getting pretty close, their relationship might not work out in the long run. Saweetie recently...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die Of AIDS On "Rap Up 2021"

Uncle Murda dissed Lil Nas X on his newest track, "Rap Up 2021," saying that the Montero rapper is going to "catch AIDS and die." Murda also compared himself to DaBaby and spoke about being canceled. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Watch Remy Ma’s Debut On ABC’s ‘Queens’ As Lady Z

Warning: Multi-episode spoilers ahead  Last November while guest co-hosting on The Wendy Williams Show, Remy Ma revealed that she joined the cast of ABC’s Queens. Following a three-week hiatus, the rapper finally appeared in the highly-anticipated return episode, “Bars,” which aired on Tuesday (Jan. 4) night. The Bronx femcee plays Zadie a.k.a. Lady Z— “one of the coldest female emcees in Hip-Hop history” and a rival to Brandy’s character, Naomi/Xplicit Lyrics, who now works at the local grocery store after an assault involving her producer knocked her once-thriving career off its pedestal and resulted in her being blackballed. Episode 9 of the hit drama...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Krayzie Bone Immediately Questioned Eazy-E's Reported HIV Death

Exclusive – Bone Thugs-n-Harmony were just five ambitious rappers from Cleveland when they linked up with N.W.A pioneer Eazy-E in the early 1990s — not the Ruthless Records legends they are today. Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone and Flesh-N-Bone began their ascent to Hip Hop glory in June 1994 with the Creepin’ On Ah Come Up EP, which included production from Eazy-E, DJ Yella and DJ U-Neek.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy